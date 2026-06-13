Huge hints Liverpool can complete £198.5m DOUBLE winger signing to form league’s best attack

Two top sources have dropped huge hints Liverpool can now complete a gigantic double winger signing that would give Andoni Iraola the best attack in the Premier League.

Iraola has signed a two-year contract at Anfield, and the expectation is a side that won the Premier League the season before last can win it again with a handful of impactful new signings.

New wingers are required, with Mohamed Salah leaving, Federico Chiesa wanting out and Cody Gakpo having genuine chances to leave.

A triple departure would leave just Rio Ngumoha in situ with regards to specialist wide options. Even just two exits would necessitate a double arrival.

Liverpool’s top target is Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig and talks between the clubs have opened. Leipzig value the Ivorian – who can play on both flanks – at a hefty €130m / £112.2m, according to David Ornstein.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are offering the player ‘important money’ to ensure they beat PSG to an agreement on personal terms.

Romano recently explained: “He’s wanted by Liverpool and PSG. Both clubs are still in the mix. Liverpool are really pushing and really insisting to make it happen.

“For Liverpool, he’s a top, top priority. They are offering important money to the player to get it done.”

However, Diomande might not be the only high profile winger jetting into Anfield this summer.

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Liverpool can sign Yan Diomande AND Bradley Barcola

Liverpool’s interest in PSG winger, Bradley Barcola, is no secret. Arsenal too have taken a shine to the France international.

Yet despite his obvious talents, there are genuine chances for the 23-year-old to leave Paris this summer.

Part of the reason why is he’s not always a regular starter for Luis Enrique given the presence of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele.

On Friday, transfer guru Romano dropped a not-so-subtle hint Barcola WILL be on the move this summer.

When quote-tweeting a prior update that claimed ‘movements are expected’ around Barcola this summer, Romano simply posted eyes, French flag and fire emojis. The tweet can be viewed here.

Furthermore, reporter Ben Jacobs has reaffirmed Liverpool are ‘tracking’ Barcola on top of Diomande, and PSG are now ‘prepared to consider a sale’.

In a tweet that began by focusing on Arsenal and their pursuit of Christos Tzolis, he wrote: “Bradley Barcola and Junior Kroupi are the other viable options for a starting left-wing spot at the club (Arsenal).

“Liverpool also tracking Barcola. PSG are prepared to consider a sale if they reinforce with another attacker even though contract extensions talks are also active.”

Prior reports have pointed to a €100m / £86.3m valuation, meaning the cost of completing the double coup for Liverpool would be around £198.5m.

If able to land both, Liverpool’s front four next season would comprise Barcola and Diomande on the wings, Florian Wirtz in the No 10 role, and Alexander Isak up top.

In all, that foursome would have been signed for a truly staggering £439.5m, and Premier League defences would be on notice.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool leading Man Utd in race for £43.1m-rated winger as Reds ‘formally register interest’