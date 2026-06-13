According to reports, Arsenal have identified Juventus star Kenan Yildiz as their ‘dream target’ this summer, while another deal is ‘advancing’.

In recent weeks, it has become clear that the Gunners will prioritise strengthening their attack in this summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal already have a stacked squad, but there is certainly room for improvement in the left wing and striker departments, with Yildiz among those linked with a move to the Emirates.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Arsenal have submitted an ‘enquiry’ to Juventus over signing Yildiz, who has been backed to eventually win the Ballon d’Or.

The 21-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign for Juventus, having contributed ten goals and seven assists in his 36 appearances for the Serie A giants in the 2025/26 campaign.

And Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has reportedly made it clear that he really wants Yildiz this summer, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri claiming the club is ‘ready to spend’ 100 million euros (£86m) to sign him this summer.

Tavolieri said on X: ‘EXCL – Mikel Arteta considers Kenan Yildiz has a dream target !

‘Nothing advanced yet with World Cup ongoing but Arsenal wants to sign a key player at the left winger position and has a plan for the Turkish.

‘Gunners would be ready to spend around €100M for Yildiz. Christos Tzolis considered as alternative option, as @David_Ornstein called.’

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Fabrizio Romano names four more targets for Arsenal this summer

As mentioned, Tzolis has also emerged as a target for Arsenal, with David Ornstein reporting on Friday that they are ‘exploring a deal’ for the Club Brugge standout.

And we have reported that they are already working on other deals after revealing that they are ‘closing in’ on signing Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga and Paris Saint-Germain prospect Emmanuel Mbemba.

Arsenal are also expected to sign Piero Hincapie permanently after his successful loan spell from Bayer Leverkusen, though Monga may be their first summer addition.

This is because Romano reported on Friday that the Gunners are ‘advancing’ to sign Monga, while he has updates on three other targets.

Romano said on X: ‘Arsenal make initial approach for Christos Tzolis as potential new winger with contacts started on player/club side.

‘He’s among options considered but not only one, Jeremy Monga remains separate deal for future and advancing.

‘Rogers/Barcola & more remain top targets.’

Elsewhere, we have also reported that Arsenal are close to sealing a breathtaking new deal with head coach Arteta.

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