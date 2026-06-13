Tottenham bidding £60m for Liverpool star as Fabrizio Romano confirms deal ON

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham are ready to launch a £60m bid for Liverpool winger, Cody Gakpo, with both teams now gearing up for mega-money double winger signings.

Gakpo, 27, is a player Liverpool are open to selling this summer, despite the fact Mohamed Salah is leaving and Federico Chiesa wants out.

Reporting last week, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed an ‘important proposal’ would see Liverpool cash in on the Dutchman.

He explained: “We have to see what’s going to happen around Cody Gakpo in case Liverpool receive an important proposal because Liverpool want to go and strengthen the winger’s position, already lost Mohamed Salah.

“Let’s see if some club arrives with proposal with Cody Gakpo because there is interest in Cody Gakpo. Then it’s going to be on Liverpool to decide whether he’s going to stay, or whether he’s going to leave.

“There’s going to be a club decision, with the coach as well, Andoni Iraola, but don’t forget that Liverpool are very busy with wingers.”

Liverpool are in discussions with RB Leipzig for the blockbuster signing of Yan Diomande, who is valued at €130m / £112m.

The Reds are putting what’s being termed ‘important money’ on the table in talks over personal terms in order to get the jump on PSG.

Furthermore, two top sources have now hinted Liverpool could also bring Bradley Barcola to Anfield in a double deal worth nearly £200m.

Of course, that relies on Gakpo leaving, and according to CaughtOffside, the Dutchman could be bound for Tottenham as part of a double winger coup of their own.

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Tottenham to bid £60m for Cody Gakpo – report

Spurs have got the green light to sign Savinho from Manchester City and club-to-club discussions over a £60m deal are advancing.

Gakpo may yet arrive as well, with CaughtOffside going big with their spectacular claims on Friday.

They stated: ‘Tottenham are understood to be preparing a big bid for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, according to information shared by CaughtOffside sources.

‘Leading figures in the industry have confirmed the validity of the claims, asking to remain anonymous to protect relationships.

‘Gakpo’s Liverpool future is understood to be in some doubt this summer after a dip in form, but the Netherlands international still has admirers in the Premier League and Europe.

‘Our understanding as of this morning is that Spurs are leading the race for Gakpo’s signature, and have internally put plans in place to offer a package worth around €70m / £60m for the 27-year-old.’

£60m for Gakpo – who endured a torrid campaign last term – would most definitely constitute the sort of ‘important proposal’ Romano spoke of and bring Liverpool to the table.

Why Tottenham want Cody Gakpo

A prior report cited by our sister site, Football365, shed light on why Tottenham are allegedly moving for Gakpo despite his struggles last term.

The north London club are determined to add far greater experience to a team who have proven themselves flaky in recent seasons.

They’ll get plenty of know-how with the twin arrivals of veteran defenders, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson. Spurs want to bring Joao Palhinha back on board, while a third bid will be tabled for Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke, who has over 100 Premier League games to his name.

Gakpo’s arrival would mesh well with the strategy of providing De Zerbi with proven players in the Premier League, and if Spurs do launch a £60m bid, Liverpool would surely accept.

Adding further fuel to this transfer fire, recent reports in the Netherlands have claimed Gakpo ‘wishes to leave’ Liverpool after taking a dim view of the club sacking his fellow countryman, Arne Slot.

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