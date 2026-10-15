Liverpool compiling dossiers on Plans B and C if Chelsea deny Iraola his dream £100m signing

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is looking to sign either Alex Scott or Manu Kone

Liverpool are increasingly likely to dip their toes into the January transfer window in a bid to bolster Andoni Iraola’s midfield options – and sources believe the club have a strategy in place should they miss out to Chelsea in the race for £100m-rated Alex Scott.

Scott has now been cleared to leave Bournemouth in the January window after it emerged that he had rejected the club’s latest contract proposal; an offer that would have made him their best-paid player of all time on a salary of £150,000 a week.

And while the Cherries are now open to offers for the 23-year-old England international in the winter window, they are still driving a hard price over his sale and are understood to rate the twice-capped star in the £100m bracket – a fee they feel is reflective of both as his age, status as an England international and of a market which often sees the Premier League’e elite midfielders move for fees in excess of nine figures.

Competition, though, for Scott is tough and, while sources have revealed the valuation has scared off one of European football’s most successful ever sides, it has teed up what looks like a straight battle between Liverpool and Chelsea for Scott.

But should the Andoni Iraola miss out on the chance to reunite with his former midfielder at Anfield, Liverpool’s transfer committee – now led again by recently re-appointed sporting director Julian Ward – do have two other very tangible and gettable targets in mind…

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Liverpool keeping dossier on Kone and Camara

Scott, understandably, is seen as the ideal by Liverpool and Iraola.

Arriving with Premier League know-how and a ceiling that he is yet to reach, Scott is seen as the sensible option to strengthen their midfield, albeit a player that would cost a very lofty price tag; something that FSG will need to seriously consider before pushing the button on yet another hefty £100m-plus transfer.

Beyond him, they have also placed Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara and Roma’s Manu Kone on their shortlist, with sources revealing the club are running regular checks and compiling a dossier on both.

Camara, valued by Monaco at at least £47 million (€55m, $62m), represents a significantly more affordable option than Scott.

The Senegalese international has impressed with his relentless energy, technical ability and passing range; qualities that scouts feel would allow him to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

At 22, he also offers long-term potential, making him an attractive proposition for a club looking to balance immediate impact with future resale value.

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Liverpool are not alone; ironically, Chelsea also still do like Camara having come close to his signing over the summer, while the player has also been watched closely by Aston Villa, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Kone, currently at Roma, sits higher on the price scale at an expected £65-75m (up to €88m, $100m).

The Frenchman has established himself as a reliable presence in Serie A, combining physicality with the ability to break lines and contribute in both phases of play.

While more expensive than Camara, he remains well below the fee required for Scott, who is going to cost in excess of £100m (€118m, $132m).

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Liverpool’s pursuit of these options reflects a pragmatic approach.

Losing out on Scott to a determined Chelsea would still leave them with viable targets capable of adding depth and competition in a key area of the pitch. Club sources indicate the recruitment team has already begun initial enquiries, with a view to moving quickly once the window opens.

What can be said with certainty, though, is that Iraola has identified central midfield as a priority for reinforcement this winter. The Spanish coach is keen to add more depth and quality promptly, ensuring the side maintains its competitive balance in the Premier League.

For Liverpool, the availability of Camara and Kone offers a clear path to bolstering their midfield without committing the substantial outlay demanded by Scott.

With competition intensifying and the January window approaching, the next few weeks are likely to going to show which of these targets they prioritise.