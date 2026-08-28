Liverpool have reportedly been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara before the transfer deadline, as per Ben Jacobs, and he’s not the only Senegal star who could arrive before the summer transfer window closes.

It’s been a relatively quiet window for the Reds to date, with Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz signed permanently and defender Ronald Araujo moving to Anfield from Barcelona on a season-long loan.

While a deal has now been agreed for PSG winger Bradley Barcola, after a summer-long chase, Liverpool remain on the hunt for more additions to bolster Andoni Iraola’s squad before the window shuts on September 1.

Indeed, the Anfield chief admitted in his pre-match press conference for the clash with Nottingham Forest that the club are looking to make inroads for new signings – particularly in the wide areas.

“The word is ‘ideally’, ideally is the magic word,” Iraola said when asked if there were other areas he would “ideally” strengthen in.

“In the end, there are certain things that you can do, certain things that we don’t know if we can do. But it’s true that the priority has been to strengthen in the wide areas.

“Still, we have four, five days, I’m sure if we can improve other areas, we will.”

Barcola and Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr are the two main names in that regard, but Jacobs reports that Liverpool can also bring in Camara, who has also been offered to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

He wrote on X: “Monaco’s Lamine Camara has been offered to Chelsea and Liverpool as a late window opportunity. Crystal Palace had a bid turned down earlier this month.”

The Reds are in need of another central recruit, following the sale of Curtis Jones to Inter Milan, despite the club looking to push highly-rated youngster Trey Nyoni to the next level.

With Monaco agreeing a deal to sign Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira, journalist Luca Bendoni has revealed that Camara could be the non-EU player the French side opt to sell.

Bendoni said on X: “AS Monaco has reached an agreement in principle with Cruz Azul for midfielder Erik Lira. Total package around €10m including add-ons. Deal now depending on AS Monaco completing the sale of a non-EU player.”

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Liverpool retain Sarr signing hope despite Palace stance

Senegalese journalist La Loumance then revealed that Liverpool could sign Camara as well as his international teammate Sarr before the transfer deadline.

He wrote on X: “Not the only Senegalese who could sign with Liverpool.”

La Loumance’s comments come after The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney revealed on Thursday that Liverpool are ‘still pursuing’ a deal to sign the Palace attacker, despite new Selhurst Park boss Pierre Sage insisting that the player is not for sale.

The Reds are reported to have already had an offer of around £50m turned down for Sarr. However, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has since been informed that the Anfield outfit did not actually bid for the 28-year-old.

They have made an enquiry about the player’s availability, but it’s Sarr’s camp who have offered the winger to Liverpool in the hopes of prompting the Reds to follow up that enquiry with a firm offer.

Either way, it looks like Anfield transfer chiefs are in for a busy final few days of the window.

Meanwhile, a trusted source has revealed that Liverpool’s late interest in signing a new midfielder is likely to focus on a player Andoni knows very well.