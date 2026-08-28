Arsenal have made fresh enquiries about Endrick, with Real Madrid sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the Gunners have renewed their interest in the Brazilian wonderkid.

Endrick was strongly linked with a move to England earlier this summer, and our sources revealed that his representatives explored the possibility of a switch and made contact with a host of Premier League clubs.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Fulham were all contacted as Endrick’s camp assessed his options.

Real Madrid were considering what to do with the 20-year-old, including the possibility of a loan move, but new head coach Jose Mourinho made it clear that he wanted to keep the teenager at the Bernabeu.

Indeed, Mourinho said: “He’s a player I really like a lot. He had tons and tons of inquiries from clubs that wanted him, whether to loan him out or to sell him, but I didn’t want to.

“It’s already decided, I’m not going to loan him out or sell him, because I like working with this young player, who has talents that are very important for the games.”

However, TEAMtalk can now reveal that Arsenal have returned with fresh enquiries after sanctioning Gabriel Martinelli’s move to Al-Hilal.

The Gunners had already discussed Endrick with Real earlier in the summer while speaking to the Spanish giants about Vinicius Junior.

During those discussions, Arsenal also asked about Endrick and Arda Guler as they assessed potential attacking options.

Real have since tied Vinicius down to a new contract, while Guler has started both of their opening games, underlining Mourinho’s faith in the young Turkey international.

Real have also subsequently invested heavily in the next generation, bringing in Yan Diomande in a deal that makes him one of the most expensive teenagers in football history, while Carlos Espi has also arrived as a ‘different’ option to play centrally and has already scored for his new club.

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That developing situation has prompted concerns within Endrick’s camp about his immediate future.

We understand that those close to the Brazilian do not see how he will play a major role under Mourinho, despite the head coach’s public backing of the youngster.

Endrick is currently sidelined with a tendon issue which has prevented him from featuring in Real’s opening games, although he could be ready to play this weekend as his camp assesses his options.

Real Sociedad expressed a desire to take Endrick following their recent game at the Bernabeu, while other clubs continue to monitor the situation.

Endrick is aware that Arsenal are an option and our sources indicate that the prospect of joining one of Europe’s biggest clubs and potentially finding a clearer route to regular first-team football does appeal to him.

However, Endrick is not the only left-sided option Arsenal are exploring.

We understand the Gunners are actively looking at left-wing options following Martinelli’s departure, and we revealed earlier that they have asked about Marseille’s Igor Paixao in recent days.

Lyon’s Malick Fofana is another player Arsenal have been informed about as a longer-term option, with the Belgian winger continuing to be monitored.

Arsenal also remain very keen on Julian Alvarez, although their plans for the Atletico Madrid forward would be to use him centrally rather than on the left.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are also being kept informed about developments surrounding Endrick.

However, it is Arsenal who are genuinely looking at Endrick as a potential solution to their left-sided attacking needs ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners have now sold Martinelli to Al-Hilal and are working on attacking reinforcements, with Endrick emerging as an option they are seriously exploring alongside Paixao and other targets.

Real’s stance remains a major factor, particularly given Mourinho’s desire to retain the Brazilian, but the growing concerns within Endrick’s camp could yet open the door to a late move.