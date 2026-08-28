Daniel Munoz wants to reunite with former boss Oliver Glasner at Nottingham Forest, TEAMtalk understands, with talks now progressing with Crystal Palace over a deal and with the Eagles having decided on the Colombian’s successor.

Forest have backed Glasner since his arrival at the City Ground this summer, with the likes of Ousmane Diomande and Liam Delap arriving for significant fees.

However, the Forest head coach wants further additions before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, and Munoz has emerged as one of the players he is pushing to bring to the East Midlands.

TEAMtalk revealed Forest’s interest in Munoz earlier this month, but we can now confirm that the two clubs are in talks over a potential deal.

Forest have made an opening offer of around £22million, which falls short of Palace‘s asking price, but discussions are continuing,g and there is now growing confidence that an agreement can be reached. A final fee for the

Crucially, Munoz is pushing for the move himself…

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Munoz says yes to Forest as Palace find replacement

Indeed, sources can reveal that Glasner has spoken directly to Munoz, with the Colombian making it clear to Palace that he wants to move to the City Ground and work with his former manager again.

The pair previously worked together at Palace and Munoz was an important part of Glasner’s side, making the prospect of a reunion particularly appealing to the defender.

Palace are open to Munoz’s departure after making progress on a deal for highly-rated Union Saint-Gilloise right-back Anan Khalaili – ironically a player who was also a target for Forest.

The Eagles’ willingness to consider Munoz’s exit has opened the door for Forest, who are now trying to close the gap in valuations.

Everton and other clubs have also shown an interest in Munoz, but TEAMtalk understands that the player’s preference is to reunite with Glasner.

Forest believe the Colombian’s experience and attacking qualities would strengthen their right side and Glasner is keen to add him to his squad before the window closes.

The initial £22million offer has therefore not been enough to secure an agreement, but the fact that Palace and Forest remain in talks is significant.

With Munoz pushing for the move and Glasner keen to get the deal done, TEAMtalk understands that a deal is now close, although the clubs still have work to do on the final valuation.

The Eagles are battling to keep more of their star names before the window shuts. New boss Pierre Sage has made it clear that he wants Ismaila Sarr to stay after opening up on ‘difficult’ links to Liverpool.

Palace have also made their stance clear on Adam Wharton’s exit before the window shuts.

Forest also face interest in some of their top stars, and the Tricky Trees have made their feelings clear on selling Neco Williams, with Tottenham Hotspur pursuing the Wales international full-back.