Chelsea are readying a move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara to replace Manchester City target Enzo Fernandez, having been working on a deal for the Senegal international for much of this month, sources can confirm to TEAMtalk.

We exclusively revealed earlier this month that Chelsea were looking at Camara, who was the subject of a failed €50million (£43m, $58m) offer from Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Manchester United also considered the 22-year-old before finalising their move for Carlos Baleba, while Brighton have held conversations about the Senegal star.

But sources understand that Chelsea have long been Camara’s first choice, and developments are now taking place that could see him move to Stamford Bridge before Tuesday’s deadline.

As we understand, Chelsea are progressing with their work on Camara and now have a loose understanding over a potential deal, though the London side are currently waiting for Manchester City to step up their pursuit of Fernandez first.

Chelsea’s position is that City know what it will take to sign the Argentina international and, while there is growing confidence at the Etihad that a deal can be reached, the Blues want Enzo Maresca’s side to accelerate their efforts.

Ultimately, Chelsea will not look to keep an unhappy player but have made it clear to City that their £120m (€140m, $163m) valuation must be met before a deal can be sanctioned.

That would allow Chelsea to finalise their midfield plans and complete their squad for new head coach Xabi Alonso.

To put simply, we understand that Alonso has made it clear that he wants a midfield replacement for Fernandez in place first, and should the Argentine leave, he has let his bosses know that he is a big admirer of Camara and wants his signing put in place as a replacement for the World Cup winner.

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The opportunity to work under Alonso is also understood to be a major attraction for Camara, who is keen on the possibility of making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Camara’s price tag is expected to be in excess of £50m, with an offer of €60m (£51.4m, $70m) expected to do the trick.

We understand Chelsea would have no issues about meeting that fee and sealing his signature.

The Senegal international has emerged as one of Monaco’s most important players, and his performances have attracted growing attention across Europe.

Chelsea have not made Camara their only midfield option ahead of the final days of the window.

The Blues have also done work on Alex Scott, though Bournemouth are adamant he will not leave and have made their feelings crystal clear to their Premier League rivals.

Adam Wharton is another of interest, though again, Crystal Palace remain determined not to sell.

Manu Kone of Roma is another player who has been offered to the club.

However, Camara is currently the player Chelsea are most actively progressing with as they prepare for the possibility of Fernandez leaving.

The key factor remains City.

Chelsea are ready to move for Camara, but they want Manchester City to make their move for Fernandez first so they can then complete their own midfield reshuffle.