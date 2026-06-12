Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis plans to take a strong stand on Morgan Gibbs-White after selling Elliot Anderson

Nottingham Forest are preparing to stand firm over Morgan Gibbs-White, with eight suitors for his services named, and with TEAMtalk able to exclusively reveal why they have absolutely no intention of allowing him to follow Elliot Anderson out of the City Ground.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Tricky Trees are bracing themselves for significant interest in the England playmaker and Forest talisman but remain completely resolute and determined to retain one of the most influential players in Vitor Pereira’s squad.

The stance comes amid growing expectation that Anderson will eventually complete a big-money move away from the club.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, Forest have already rejected an offer worth in excess of £120million for the midfielder, although those involved in the negotiations still believe a transfer is likely to be completed before the end of the month.

Per my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, owner Evangelos Marinakis has told City he is seeking a package worth £130m (€151m, $174m) to sell Anderson.

That imminent departure has only strengthened Forest’s resolve when it comes to Gibbs-White, sources can reveal.

The attacking midfielder is viewed as one of the cornerstones of the club’s long-term project, and there is little appetite within the hierarchy to sanction the loss of two of their most influential players during the same window.

Indeed, Forest’s commitment to Gibbs-White was demonstrated last summer when they handed him the most lucrative contract in the club’s history.

The 26-year-old became the first Forest player to earn £100,000 per week after signing a new long-term deal, underlining both his importance to the club and their determination to build around him and with sources making clear the multiple reasons why they will not allow him to leave…

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Forest have strong reasons to keep Gibbs-White

Indeed, since signing his new deal, Gibbs-White’s standing, influence and authority have only increased since then.

Although officially vice-captain, the six-times capped England star has regularly worn the captain’s armband and is regarded as one of the key leaders within Pereira’s dressing room.

Sources close to the club have told TEAMtalk that the Forest boss is adamant he wants the playmaker to remain at the City Ground and sees him as central to his plans moving forward, a position which has been emphatically rubberstamped by Marinakis.

Despite their position, it has not discouraged admirers of the playmaker.

Gibbs-White continues to attract widespread interest following another impressive Premier League campaign, with many inside the game believing he was unfortunate to miss out on selection by England boss Thomas Tuchel.

His performances played a crucial role in Forest’s successful fight against relegation and further enhanced his reputation as one of the division’s most effective attacking midfielders.

Since the turn of the year, Gibbs-White contributed five goals and four assists, while his overall influence on Forest’s attacking play ensured he remained among the club’s standout performers.

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Eight suitors for Forest leader named as huge price is revealed

Unsurprisingly, several elite clubs have taken notice. Tottenham Hotspur’s long-standing admiration remains intact, and TEAMtalk understands they continue to monitor his situation closely.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have also all shown interest in recent months as they assess options to strengthen their attacking departments.

Interest extends well beyond the Premier League too. We can confirm that European champions Paris Saint-Germain, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid have all made checks regarding Gibbs-White’s availability.

However, those enquiries have so far been met with a consistent message – Forest do not want to sell.

Sources indicate that the club’s valuation reflects that stance.

One well-placed source has told TEAMtalk that Forest would not entertain any offer below the figure ultimately accepted for Anderson – and potentially even greater!

Given that Anderson’s prospective move is already heading towards British transfer record territory, that would place any potential price tag for Gibbs-White at a similarly eye-watering level.

As things stand, Forest’s position remains clear. They may be preparing for Anderson’s departure, but there is no desire to dismantle the core of Pereira’s squad.

And with Gibbs-White viewed as both a leader and one of the club’s most important players, it would likely take a truly extraordinary offer to force a change of heart this summer.

He contributed 25 G/A from 53 appearances over the 2025/26 season, and now has 71 in total from 171 outings for the club.

His deal at the City Ground runs to 2028.

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