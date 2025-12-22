Sky Sports reporter declares Man Utd transfer OFF, and fans will secretly be glad

A rumoured Man Utd transfer next month is almost certainly off

Why a heavily rumoured Manchester United transfer will not take place next month has been revealed, and if the events of recent weeks are anything to go by, United fans will secretly be glad it’s off.

Man Utd’s mixed bag of a season shows no signs of evolving into either an unqualified success or unmitigated disaster any time soon.

The Red Devils had thrust themselves into contention for a top four spot through a positive run of results in November and early-December, but couldn’t capitalise when drawing with Bournemouth last Monday and losing to Aston Villa 24 hours ago.

And perhaps the most damaging aspect of the Villa clash wasn’t the result, but the injury suffered by captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese rarely ever spends time on the treatment table but will now miss time with a hamstring injury. The severity of the issue isn’t yet clear, though early speculation suggests Fernandes is facing up to at least one month out.

The timing of the injury is particularly painful for Man Utd given Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo have departed for AFCON.

However, a knock-on effect of Fernandes being sidelined is at long last, Kobbie Mainoo should be given a meaningful run in the team, upon returning from a minor calf injury, of course.

Mainoo’s situation at United was said to have reached ‘breaking point’, with his continued lack of action causing great frustration.

Amorim has repeatedly insisted Mainoo was in direct competition for one spot with Fernandes, hence his opportunities were so limited.

Mainoo was expected to request an exit in January and even warmed to the idea of leaving outright. Napoli emerged as frontrunners, but per Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, Fernandes’ injury now means there’s virtually no scenario in which Mainoo is allowed to leave.

And given he’s due an extended run of games while Fernandes is out, Mainoo should be more than happy to stick around and prove his worth anyway.

“Ruben Amorim has said that he wants Kobbie Mainoo to stay,” said Sheth. “He has maintained that he has to perform and convince him that he should be in the team ahead of Bruno Fernandes.

“Whenever he is asked why Mainoo can’t get in the team, it’s because Ruben Amorim says he is competing with Bruno Fernandes in the team.

“With Fernandes maybe out for some of January, you can’t imagine a scenario now where Manchester United to allow Mainoo to go.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd fans don’t want Mainoo to go

Sheth added: “Would it benefit Man United to let Kobbie Mainno go out on loan? Probably not because he’s part of their squad and he has been coming off the bench.

“Particularly with the AFCON on and Bruno Fernandes injured… it was bad timing for Mainoo yesterday when he picked up the calf injury and miss the game against Aston Villa.

“Ruben Amorim has already suggested he may miss the game on Boxing Day against Newcastle United, but thereafter if he gets himself fit, there may be an opportunity for Mainoo to establish himself once again in the Manchester United starting XI.”

If last week’s encounter against Bournemouth is anything to go by, Man Utd’s fanbase will be overjoyed to see Mainoo stay.

After being called upon from the bench in the second half, Mainoo received a rapturous ovation that indicated the match-going fans have no desire to see one of their own let go.

Latest Man Utd news – Dorgu replacement / Semenyo ramifications / Baleba iced

In other news, Man Utd have serious concerns over the long-term future of Patrick Dorgu and a report claims a Newcastle ace could be signed and converted into a left wingback.

Man Utd are one of two clubs pushing hard to sign Antoine Semenyo right now, and if the Bournemouth winger arrives at Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano has strongly hinted a United forward will leave.

Finally, United remain interested in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, but sources say he will not be leaving the Seagulls until his market valuation returns to a premium level, as we reveal what the Red Devils would deem a fair price.