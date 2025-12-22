Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi is the most in-demand midfielder in world football ahead of the January window

In-demand Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi looks most likely to move within France should he be on the move in the January window, and with sources revealing all on Premier League interest in the teenager from Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

As the January transfer window approaches, the 18-year-old midfield sensation has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents.

The French teenager, fresh off signing a contract extension until 2029 earlier this month, is the subject of advanced interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who are making the strongest push to secure his services and keep him in Ligue 1.

Bouaddi has been a revelation for Lille this season, featuring regularly in both domestic and European competitions.

His blend of composure, physicality, and tactical intelligence has drawn widespread praise, with scouts likening him to a young Paul Pogba.

Despite the new deal bolstering Lille’s position — valuing him at around €60 million —multiple sources indicate PSG have initiated the most concrete discussions, leveraging family ties and the allure of staying in France to ward off foreign suitors.

However, Premier League heavyweights are circling closely.

Chelsea are contemplating a bold January move, potentially offering €45-50 million before loaning him to their sister club Strasbourg for further development.

Manchester United view Bouaddi as a long-term successor to veterans like Casemiro, with scouts monitoring him extensively.

Arsenal have already contacted his representatives, while Liverpool see him as a “player for the next decade,” and even Manchester City have expressed admiration.

Beyond England, Real Madrid and other continental giants like Bayern Munich and Juventus are keeping tabs, adding to the intensity of the race.

Lille president Olivier Letang has stressed Bouaddi’s importance to the project, but the club appears open to a substantial bid that matches their valuation.

With his performances – including standout displays in the Champions League – continuing to impress, Bouaddi’s next move could define his trajectory.

Will PSG succeed in retaining one of France’s brightest prospects, or will the financial power and prestige of the Premier League prove decisive?

The coming weeks promise drama as clubs jockey for position in this high-profile pursuit.

