Mohamed Salah and his representatives have been swamped with enquiries from around the world about the Egyptian superstar, with clubs from at least SIX leagues after him, sources can confirm

We understand that Salah‘s camp have not been actively pushing for a move for the Egyptian, but have been made aware of the options available to him, particularly in light of his controversial “thrown me under the bus” comments made by the player after Liverpool’s draw at Leeds the previous weekend that saw his future placed in serious doubt.

Now sources can confirm that, aside from the Saudi Pro League – where interest has been evident there for well over two years and ever since Al-Ittihad saw a £150m offer rejected by the Reds in the 2023 summer window – there has also been contact from clubs across Europe as well as Major League Soccer.

As we previously revealed, the owner of San Diego FC, Sir Mohamed Mansour, would like to bring Salah to America, but they do not believe there is any prospect of putting together an offer.

We can also reveal that clubs in France, Italy, Germany and Spain have reached out to understand the situation of the Liverpool man.

However, none of those would be able to match the financial package that the Saudis would be able to offer and amid claims they are prepared to offer the player a package worth in excess of £1m (€114m, $134m) a week.

DON’T MISS: Ranking eight next clubs for Mo Salah to join after explosive Liverpool tantrum

Saudis ‘almost certain’ to win Salah race

What’s more, we have learned that, should Salah leave Liverpool in January, it is ‘almost certain’ that he will be heading to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis worked hard to get Salah earlier this year, but respected his decision to sign his extension at Liverpool.

But Salah also appreciated the professionalism of the league, and he sees a move to the Middle East as a natural step for him.

A source with knowledge of the situation exclusively told TEAMtalk: “Nothing is certain around Mo, but if he does leave, it is ‘almost certain’ to be Saudi.

“With Saudi and him, it is not just about money, it is the project they plan to go together. The only answer really is when he goes, not if.

“But let’s see how the coming weeks pan out.”

Liverpool, though, are adamant the player will not be allowed to leave in January, and hope the intervening weeks, while he is away at AFCON, will allow his frustratons to ease.

With that in mind, the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele has revealed six revelations on the player’s future at Anfield.

And in light of the current Salah saga, a number of his teammates have spoken out on his future over the weekend.

Firstly, Ibrahima Konate has leaked to the French media whether he expects Salah to stay or go during the January window.

Hugo Ekitike has also spoken out on Salah’s future after the striker made clear his appreciation and admiration for the Egyptian, and with Arne Slot having also addressed their determination to retain his services.

Perhaps, though, the final word should go to Virgil van Dijk, who has made a huge double revelation about the 33-year-old, and having revealed why other ‘parties may be at play’ over his teammate’s future.

Salah refuses to be a bit-part player; quality Rennes star targeted

When all is said and done, however, sources have explained that, while Salah returned off the bench to play a leading role in seeing off Brighton on Saturday, the player is adamant he won’t be a squad player at Anfield, with the feeling that he should be playing, not sat among the substitutes and with that being the real reason behind his tantrum at Elland Road.

That said, Liverpool have no intention of selling the winger and it would cost around £100million if he is to leave.

Meanwhile, a report has detailed how Joe Gomez’s latest injury tells the Reds that they should move on from the defender.

The Reds could also see the back of Konate, with a stylish Rennes defender lined up as a potential world-class replacement and following an in-depth Reds scouting mission.