Liverpool are reported to have launched a new offer to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi amid fresh claims they hope to tie up his signing in January – and sources believe there is a genuine chance they can sign the England star and with the Eagles identifying a top-tier replacement.

The Premier League champions came within a whisker of signing Guehi on transfer deadline day back on September 1, when their £35m offer, which would have also guaranteed the Eagles a 10% cut of any future deal, was accepted by the south-east London club. Despite passing a medical on Merseyside, Crystal Palace changed their mind at the 11th hour and pulled the plug on the move after failing to land on a replacement.

Despite that, Guehi has remained a player of serious interest to Liverpool amid claims they could look to sign him as a free agent at the end of his contract next summer.

But a dramatic loss of form at Anfield, underlined by a defence that has already conceded 20 goals in just 12 games this season, has led to suggestions that the Reds are now ready to bring forward those plans to January.

That talk has been fuelled by Fabrizio Romano, who has now confirmed the Reds are ‘seriously considering’ moves to strengthen their squad in the winter window.

Now, a report from a respected account on X that boasts over 680k followers and comes from a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claims Liverpool have ‘submitted a bid’ to sign Guehi in January.

They said on X: Exclusive: We understand @LFC have submitted a bid for Marc Guehi.

‘We understand the bid is around £25m with add-ons. The bid has not been accepted or rejected.’

In light of those claims, three sources have shared the likely response from the Eagles – and there seems a genuine possibility that a move is on the cards….

Palace would be tempted to sell Guehi in January

Assessing the claims, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher insists there is a “genuine possibility” that Guehi could leave for Anfield in January if the Reds do launch an official bid which is deemed acceptable to the Eagles board.

“Guehi moving to Liverpool in the winter window is a genuine possibility,” Fletcher told TEAMtalk. “I’ve reported before, they are well aware of how problematic the pre-contract option becomes from January 1, with other clubs lingering. A fee of £20m-25m is what I believe could result in a deal.”

Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, though, that it could take a fee nearer the £35m mark to convince the Eagles to sell – the same price they agreed with Liverpool on September 1 and despite the fact his deal will now have just six months to run by the time the January window opens for business.

‘The Reds could overtake Bayern Munich, who are also interested but considered less active in the matter,’ Tavolieri told Sky Sports.

‘The price tag for Guehi is said to be around £35 million, a reasonable sum for a player considered one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League.’

Another reporter, Dean Jones, however, is not so sure Guehi will sign in January and explains why the Reds could look to sign an alternative in the meantime.

“Obviously, they have been hoping to sign Marc Guehi after failing to land him in the summer, but there are some doubts about that happening, especially in January, and I have heard they might yet consider finding someone to bridge the gap and help them in the second half of the season,” Jones stated.

“They would only do it for the right player, but, from what I understand, they are open-minded about the prospect of finding an experienced figure to come in and give them a new sense of resilience in defence.

“It’s not something that is completely decided at this stage, but I do think that there is a realisation they could do with another player to come in because they are vulnerable in defence.

“I don’t know exactly where they are at in terms of identifying the ideal new defensive option, but there are some early indications that they could move for an attainable player.

“That could be someone with an expiring contract, or someone who is on the fringes somewhere else, who might fancy the challenge of coming in and making an impact.”

Eagles line up Guehi successor; Reds ‘freeze move’ for ‘dream target’

Talk that Guehi could be bound for Anfield was recently given more legs by Guehi’s Palace and England teammate Adam Wharton, who recently dropped a “basically there” admission when discussing the defender’s chances of moving to Liverpool.

The Reds’ prospects of a deal have also been aided by our exclusive report last week that revealed that Crystal Palace are ready to obliterate their own transfer record to sign a perfect Guehi replacement in the heart of defence, though sources have revealed Chelsea are keen on the same player too.

Elsewhere on the transfer front, Liverpool are unlikely to sign “dream target” any time soon, two sources have confirmed, with a move for a big-money alternative gathering pace and potentially on the Reds’ agenda in the January window too.