Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is set to give the thumbs up to a move to Liverpool

Liverpool are considered the only side who will bid to sign Marc Guehi in January amid what’s been described as a “sense of regret” they did not land in the summer – but what are the chances of the England star completing his long-awaited switch in the winter window?

The Premier League champions embarked on a major summer spree this summer that saw Arne Slot changed the look and identity of his squad following a £440m (€505m, $600m) transfer bonanza. However, after welcoming in several new faces to their squad, it is arguably the one they missed out – Guehi – which has proved the most noteworthy.

Indeed, while Liverpool agreed a £35m fee with Crystal Palace on deadline day for his signing, only for the Eagles to pull the plug with hours to spare, the player then headed back to Selhurst Park and left the Reds with a feeling of what if.

And with Guehi continuing to play at his consistent best for Oliver Glasner’s side, coupled with a real sense of unfamiliar unease around the Liverpool backline, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed how sources believe Slot and his staff now have major regrets over not finalising a deal in the summer.

In the weeks that have followed that transfer miss to Anfield, Guehi has been strongly linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, among others.

Though with multiple sources now reporting that Guehi will shun them all to finally seal a move to Anfield in 2026 – more on that later – Sky Sports now claims that Palace see Liverpool as the ‘only side’ who may attempt to sign Guehi in January.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Liverpool can beat Bayern Munich to Marc Guehi signing for FOUR reasons as Real Madrid pull out

What sources are saying about Guehi to Liverpool in January

However, Sky Sports refuses to commit to stating that the Reds will make a concrete move in the winter window, merely questioning if their preference is to try and buy him in January or land him as a free transfer next summer remains to be seen, though the organisation stresses the Reds are aware of the big competition from Europe that could force their hand.

Guehi’s Palace and England teammate Adam Wharton recently dropped a “basically there” admission when discussing Guehi to Liverpool too.

Either way, it does seem a question of when, not if, Guehi will sign for Liverpool.

Back on November 6, The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, declared Guehi had ‘given his word’ to Liverpool regarding a switch to Anfield next summer.

And according to the latest from Cadena Ser journalist, Bruno Alemany, Guehi to Liverpool next summer is practically a sure thing.

Our own reporter, Dean Jones, is not so sure Guehi will sign in January and explains why the Reds could look to sign an alternative in the meantime.

“Obviously, they have been hoping to sign Marc Guehi after failing to land him in the summer, but there are some doubts about that happening, especially in January, and I have heard they might yet consider finding someone to bridge the gap and help them in the second half of the season,” Jones stated.

“They would only do it for the right player, but, from what I understand, they are open-minded about the prospect of finding an experienced figure to come in and give them a new sense of resilience in defence.

“It’s not something that is completely decided at this stage, but I do think that there is a realisation they could do with another player to come in because they are vulnerable in defence.

“I don’t know exactly where they are at in terms of identifying the ideal new defensive option, but there are some early indications that they could move for an attainable player.

“That could be someone with an expiring contract, or someone who is on the fringes somewhere else, who might fancy the challenge of coming in and making an impact.”

In light of all that, Liverpool’s need for more solid and reliable options in defence is obvious.

With Ibrahima Konate proving inconsistent and seemingly unsettled by speculation over his future, coupled with the fact that neither full-back signings Jeremie Frimpong nor Milos Kerkez have settled, it has made for a very unsettled Reds defence this season.

Indeed, the fact that only Burnley, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Wolves have conceded more xG than Liverpool tells its own story of a side that has fallen well below the high standards set last season.

Latest Liverpool news: Breaking down links to €100m Real Madrid superstar



On the subject of Konate, a Spanish report has revealed that the Reds could sell the Frenchman in the January window amid interest from Real Madrid, and with Fabrizio Romano delivering the latest on the situation of the soon-to-be out-of-contract defender.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are readying a gigantic bid to prise Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid amid talk that the Brazilian has a fractious relationship with Xabi Alonso, according to bold new reports in Spain, and while one of the truths has been confirmed by a source, the other has been quickly batted away.

Of course, it’s been widely documented that Liverpool’s top attacking target is Antoine Semenyo after details of his exit clause came to light this week, and now Romano has revealed the advantage that the Reds have over Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of the Bournemouth livewire.