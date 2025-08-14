Liverpool will put the finishing touches to their latest addition later today after the finer details in their fully agreed deal emerged, and one journalist has confirmed multiple more signings are planned.

Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and Arne Slot have taken a sledgehammer to the Liverpool team that lifted the Premier League title last term.

The overhaul was there for all to see in the Community Shield, with no fewer than four new signings named in the starting eleven.

Liverpool have already spent in excess of £250m (add-ons included) but are far from finished this summer.

Their next signing will be Parma centre-back, Giovanni Leoni, after a club-to-club agreement was struck.

Personal terms were already agreed and Liverpool have now sealed a deal with Parma worth £26m plus roughly £4m in add-ons. The total package is worth approximately £30m / €35m.

Taking to X on Wednesday night, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Giovanni Leoni to Liverpool, here we go! Deal agreed with Parma for Italian 18yo centre back. No loan, never discussed…

“Leoni joins Liverpool now as part of Arne Slot plans. Fee around €35m with sell-on clause. No convincing ever needed as Leoni wanted Liverpool.”

Reporter Ben Jacobs and The Times’ Paul Joyce both confirmed Liverpool’s fixed payment for Leoni is £26m.

Jacobs and Romano subsequently confirmed Leoni has now been granted permission to undergo a medical with Liverpool on Thursday.

“Giovanni Leoni will be today in Liverpool for medical tests and contract signing,” added Romano on X.

“He’s travelling with his agent as deal is 100% done with Liverpool as reported yesterday.”

Who’s next after Giovanni Leoni?

Offering his assessment on Liverpool’s coup, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg stated: “From the exclusive news six days ago that Giovanni Leoni was a surprising target for Liverpool to a full agreement and medical today.”

Plettenberg then went on to stress Leoni will not be Liverpool’s last signing this summer.

“LFC with an incredible transfer window – and more new signings are expected to follow,” he added.

If Liverpool get their way, Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak will also join.

Personal terms are agreed with Guehi and Liverpool are closing in on a club-to-club agreement with Crystal Palace for a fee in the £30m-£35m range.

Guehi would ordinarily move for much more but is in the final year of his contract and the fees being discussed reflect Palace’s weak bargaining position.

But of course, the arrival that would generate the biggest headlines is that of Newcastle talisman, Isak.

Liverpool have already bid £110m plus add-ons for Isak who has verbally agreed personal terms with the Reds.

Isak has refused to ever play for Newcastle again, such is his determination to force through a move to Anfield. There have even been claims he’s moved out of his house in Newcastle.

Liverpool fully intend to bid again for Isak but as yet, Newcastle not shown no indication they’ll accept an improved second bid.

The general feeling across the media is Newcastle want one and more probably two new strikers in the door before they’ll begrudgingly sell Isak. It’s important to remember Callum Wilson has also departed.

The Magpies are zeroing in on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Yoane Wissa of Brentford. FC Porto’s Samu Aghehowa is also a player of interest.

Newcastle value Isak at £150m and any move to Liverpool is all but guaranteed to smash the British transfer record with regards to arrivals.

The current record belongs to Florian Wirtz by way of his £116m (add-ons included) switch to Liverpool earlier this summer.

GO DEEPER: Who is Giovanni Leoni?

By Samuel Bannister

One of the latest big defensive prospects in Italian football, Leoni has worked his way up through the ranks and already has one season of Serie A action behind him by the age of 18.

Born in the Italian capital, he was raised as a Roma supporter. But he never joined his hometown team’s academy, since his family relocated to Padua when he was five years old.

Vigontina were his first youth club, before he developed with Cittadella and ultimately joined Padova as a 12-year-old.

Leoni made his Serie C debut in March 2023, becoming Italy’s youngest professional footballer that season at the age of 16 years and three months.

When he was 16 and at Padova, Leoni named Virgil van Dijk as one of his idols, explaining: “I take inspiration from Van Dijk and [Chris] Smalling” (who was then at his favourite club, Roma).

“His passion is the English championship, he wants to play there one day,” someone close to Leoni said in 2023. “He loves Van Dijk and wants to become like him.”

He made three Coppa Italia appearances for Padova in the first half of the following season before setting out on a loan spell with Sampdoria, stepping up to Serie B in the process and helping his new side reach a play-off spot.

Leoni was an unused substitute in the preliminary round of the play-offs, which Sampdoria lost, and barely two months after his move was made permanent, he was being transferred again.

This time, it was a step up to Serie A for the youngster, still only 17 at the time he was acquired by Parma (his 18th birthday wasn’t until December). Coincidentally, he made 17 appearances in his first Serie A season.

While he statistically doesn’t stand out too much yet, Leoni’s potential makes him attractive to a number of clubs. He has an imposing figure at 6ft 5in, which he makes the most of in aerial duels.

But he also possesses good traits with the ball at his feet and can slot in on the right-hand side of a centre-back department.

That has usually been within a back three so far, but given his ability to play in the middle of that kind of backline, he should be able to adapt to a back four as well. In fact, he was trusted to be at the heart of Parma’s defence in games against the likes of Napoli and Lazio towards the end of the 2024-25 season.

Parma’s head coach at the time, Cristian Chivu, earned a step up to Inter over the summer. And after taking the job, the former Ajax, Roma and Inter defender backed Leoni for a bigger destiny as well, stating his expectations of Leoni becoming a full international for Italy on a regular basis.

So far, Leoni has represented his nation at under-18 and under-19 level. He was named in Italy’s preliminary squad for the under-21 European Championship this summer as well, but didn’t make the final cut.

His trajectory is certainly an upwards one, though, and after the incremental increases in quality he has shown so far, the big boys are now circling.