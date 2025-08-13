Ruben Amorim has been told when he might be in danger at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim has been told by a Manchester United legend that though he’s under no pressure right now, there will be a point this season when “the crisis will start.”

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season. It was their worst season in the history of the competition, directly following on from what had been the worst season in their history, when they finished eighth in 2023/24.

United fans will not accept another poor season, and chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe will know if there’s another poor season shaping up, he’ll have to give Amorim the boot.

He has to give him a fair shot, though, with the manager agreeing to join last season when he’d rather have waited until the end of the campaign, and he seems closer to building the sort of team he wants, particularly with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

United legend Mikael Silvestre has suggested that Amorim is not currently under threat, but one event would see that change.

“I don’t think [Ruben] Amorim is under any more pressure than any other manager in the Premier League, to be honest,” Silvestre said.

“I think they’re all under pressure, it’s just that he’s at Manchester United, and they’ve now spent a lot of money. It’s the size of the club, coupled with the interest from the media which makes it feel like there’s more pressure there.

“There might be some pressure from the owners this season, but I would say that’s the same with every other club. Amorim will go into this season under the same amount of pressure as every other manager; it’s a fresh start.

“But, if you start losing three games in a row, and find yourself in that kind of form, that’s when the crisis will start. That’s when there’s real pressure. For now, everyone is on zero points, they should all be treated the same and everyone will be judged against their objectives for the season.”

United cannot repeat last season’s form

With the squad now assembled at United, Amorim will hope the side do not go on many poor runs.

But there were a couple of occasions last season in which their form was very concerning.

In December, after losing to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in back-to-back games at the start of the month, they then beat Manchester City, but then lost three on the bounce, to Bournemouth, Wolves and Newcastle.

Their form in April and May was woeful, as United failed to win eight games on the spin. In that run there were draws against City and Bournemouth, as well as six losses: one against Nottingham Forest before a draw, then two in a row against Newcastle and Wolves, before three on the spin against Brentford, West Ham and Chelsea.

If that sort of form befalls United this season, Amorim might not stay in his position for long.

Man Utd round-up: Chelsea value Garnacho cheaper

A report has revealed that United and Chelsea are far apart on the valuation of Alejandro Garnacho, with the Blues only wanting to pay £30million for him.

TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea feel United will ‘cave’ and accept the lower fee.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is also aware that though the Red Devils know the signing of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba would blow their budget, they’re willing to do that and will deal with the consequences later.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler, though, doesn’t “feel fear” of potentially losing Baleba to United.

