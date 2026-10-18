Liverpool backed to sign ‘actual right-back’ as Florian Wirtz makes HUGE exit decision

Liverpool are being backed to sign a new right-back

Liverpool have been backed to sign “an actual right-back” while Florian Wirtz has made a decision on his future amid links with Chelsea, where his former boss Xabi Alonso is in charge.

Liverpool currently have a number of right-back options but only one is currently viable. Indeed, Jeremie Frimpong has been horrendous this season, while Conor Bradley is injured.

That leaves Ronald Araujo, a centre-back on loan from Barcelona, as the man preferred on the right.

There have been suggestions for some time that the Reds are going to sign a new right-back.

Liverpool want ‘actual right-back’ Daniel Banjaqui

TEAMtalk has revealed this week that Liverpool are one of the sides interested in Portuguese right-back Daniel Banjaqui.

The £38million-rated potential signing has been given a tick by Anfield Index’s Dave Davis and Dr Phil Barter.

Barter said: “He’s an actual right back. If you watch his footage as well, he’s tall, athletic.”

Davis added: “He’s built like a middleweight boxer, isn’t he? He’s an absolute unit, but he is quick as you said and good on the ball.”

READ MORE: Liverpool learn ‘conditions’ to sign Alex Scott in January after dire Szoboszlai injury update

Florian Wirtz makes Chelsea transfer decision

Elsewhere, Liverpool attacking-midfielder Wirtz is being linked with some big sides, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea – where his former Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso is at the helm.

Wirtz has been backed to join up with the boss that he had good personal and team success under, but it seems the Stamford Bridge outfit will struggle to land him.

An X account with 28,000 followers has said when mentioning Chelsea interest: ‘However, any hopes of a potential move are firmly misplaced, with neither the player nor his representatives entertaining the possibility of a departure.

‘Florian remains fully committed to #LFC, and a move to Stamford Bridge is simply not on the agenda.’

Bayern, too, will be out of luck, as on their pursuit, the account said: ‘Despite Bayern representatives seemingly being unable to go a single day without entertaining the fantasy of bringing Florian Wirtz to Munich, neither the player nor his father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, have the slightest intention of indulging their delusions.

‘Both remain unequivocally committed to #LFC and the mystique of Anfield, where Florian intends to carve his name into the history of football’s greatest institution.’

Jules Kounde considering Barcelona future

Meanwhile, Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde has been linked with a move to Liverpool of late.

There could be a genuine chance of that move being made, as 442 reports the Frenchman is considering his future at Barca.

That’s in response to his playing time under Hansi Flick this season.

Kounde was benched for three LaLiga games on the bounce recently, though he has played 90 minutes in the two matches since then, scoring in one and assisting in the other.