Liverpool could break £100m barrier AGAIN as mind-boggling Sunderland deal explodes into life

Aston Villa face an almighty battle to keep Morgan Rogers with Liverpool among those circling, while there’s extraordinary claims on a mind-boggling Sunderland deal worth £50m and updates on Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate’s contract situations.

£100m-plus for Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa will be severely tested in their efforts to retain Morgan Rogers in the summer, with Liverpool and one other ‘top six’ Premier League side lurking with intent.

That’s according to The Athletic who stated Rogers’ admirers will ‘not be dissuaded’ by the attacker’s long contract at Villa Park, nor Villa’s guarantees of making Rogers the heartbeat of their team for years to come.

The 23-year-old is enjoying a season worthy of player of the year considerations and his soaring transfer value reflects that. Per the report, Rogers is now valued in excess of £100m.

Liverpool showed last summer they are prepared to spend nine figures if the right player is available. Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak both fell into that category, and the same could be true with Rogers…

READ MORE: Aston Villa star’s value soars through £100m as journalist fears ‘sale stance will be tested’

Barmy Sunderland deal for £50m

Elsewhere, Football Insider rather surprisingly state Liverpool are showing ‘extensive interest’ in Sunderland goalkeeper, Robin Roefs.

They’re not alone in that regard, with Chelsea and Manchester United also mentioned, while Sunderland are reportedly bracing themselves for bids in the region of £50m in the summer.

While it’s true the Dutchman has been a standout signing this season, the Reds have arguably the world’s best goalkeeper in the form of Alisson Becker in situ.

Liverpool spent £29m to bring Giorgi Mamardashvili to Anfield last summer. Do not let his back-up status fool you, Mamardashvili is among the best in the world too. Liverpool also have an experienced safe pair of hands filling third spot in the pecking order in the form of Freddie Woodman.

As such, Liverpool moving for Roefs – especially at the £50m price point cited in the piece – would only make sense if one thing happens: Alisson leaves.

As yet, there is no indication Liverpool or the 33-year-old have any desire to part ways and the Brazilian is contracted to Liverpool until 2027.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Robertson, Konate contracts

Liverpool are considering handing Andy Robertson a new deal, while a new attempt to tie Ibrahima Konate down to fresh terms will be launched imminently.

Both players are out of contract in the summer, though their situations are different. Robertson is the wrong side of 30 and no longer a regular starter following the arrival of Milos Kerkez.

Konate, meanwhile, is Virgil van Dijk’s regular partner and if staying, would fancy his chances of keeping the shirt next year even after Jeremy Jacquet arrives.

DON’T MISS: The 11 players who left Liverpool last summer and how they’re faring with next step

On Robertson, we can reveal Liverpool are considering whether to offer a short-term extension – either one or two years – to keep the Scot in place as Kerkez’s back-up.

If no new deal is ironed out, Tottenham and Celtic are both well positioned to bring Robertson on board.

READ MORE: Liverpool try one final time to lock down Konate as Jamie Carragher makes monumental transfer prediction