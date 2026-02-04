Man Utd planning colossal quad-signing blitz as second of four space-making exits confirmed

Manchester United will reportedly make four huge signings at least in the summer, while Fabrizio Romano has named the second of four anticipated high profile departures and United are about to advance in talks to extend a star’s contract.

Spectacular summer at Old Trafford

According to Manchester World, Man Utd plan to make at least four big-money signings in the summer, beginning with Elliot Anderson.

Central midfield is the primary focus heading into next season and Anderson – who cost could upwards of £100m and become Man Utd’s most expensive ever signing – is top of the shortlist.

A second addition in midfield is possible, though once the new man is banked, attention will turn to three other positions, according to the report.

The positions Man Utd will seek to address are goalkeeper, full-back and left winger. Regarding the latter, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is Man Utd’s main goal…

READ MORE: Man Utd plot spectacular £186m double signing to kickstart quadruple swoop

Exits count rising

To free up room and funds for Man Utd’s swathe of new signings, major exits are anticipated.

Casemiro’s departure has already been confirmed by the club, with the Brazilian leaving via fere agency in the summer.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Andre Onana will “for sure” leave the club outright too. Onana is currently on loan at Trabzonspor but once returning to Old Trafford, he’ll quickly be sold.

Elsewhere, reports from across Europe state Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee can expect to be moved on too.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

New contract for Mainoo

Manchester United have moved to accelerate contract talks with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, with discussions pencilled in for this month, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources indicate that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, has already made contact with Mainoo’s camp, offering reassurances over the club’s long-term vision for the academy graduate.

Wilcox is understood to have made it clear that the decision not to entertain offers for Mainoo was his, even during a period when the youngster found himself out of favour under former head coach Ruben Amorim.

Since Amorim’s departure, Man Utd interim-manager Michael Carrick has wasted no time in restoring the £60m-rated midfielder to a central role.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who has earned 10 England caps so far in his career, has responded emphatically, delivering standout performances in statement victories over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.

Mainoo’s resurgence has not gone unnoticed inside Old Trafford, where senior figures now view him as a cornerstone of the club’s rebuild.

Talks over a new deal were first initiated back in 2024, but momentum stalled amid managerial uncertainty.

With Carrick’s faith in the midfielder now clear and Wilcox driving the process, Man Utd are ready to push ahead…

READ MORE: Man Utd to open new deal talks for Kobbie Mainoo with ‘confidence growing’ after major Wilcox intervention