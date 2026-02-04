Chelsea pick new long-term goalkeeper after Maignan miss and Sanchez decision – Sources

Chelsea had intended to sign Mike Maignan via free agency prior to the Frenchman agreeing fresh terms with AC Milan, and we can provide exclusive insight into what happens next in the Blues’ goalkeeping department.

Chelsea had hoped to land AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan next summer, but that avenue has now closed following his decision to sign a new contract at San Siro. The French ace put pen to paper on a new deal running until 2031 last weekend.

As a result, we can reveal the door is opening for 20-year-old Mike Penders to play a more prominent role in Chelsea’s long-term plans.

The giant 6ft 7in stopper joined Chelsea from Genk in 2025 and is currently thriving while loaned to sister club Strasbourg.

While Robert Sanchez remains the club’s current No.1, his position has not been entirely secure.

A series of high-profile errors earlier in the season placed him under scrutiny and raised questions about Chelsea’s goalkeeping strategy heading into 2026.

However, Sanchez has responded with an improved run of form and, at present, the message from within the club is that he does have a future at Stamford Bridge.

Sources indicate Chelsea now plan to bring Penders back into contention following his loan spell at Strasbourg, with the intention of allowing him to compete directly with Sanchez for the starting role.

Recruitment staff continue to monitor goalkeeping options outside the club and will assess potential targets who could become available during the 2026/27 windows.

That said, Penders is set to be given a genuine opportunity to establish himself at Chelsea, with strong belief internally in both his mentality and his long-term development.

