Tottenham rocked as ‘strong chance’ Arsenal sign Bayern Munich star next summer

A Bayern Munich star who will change clubs in the summer is wanted by Tottenham, but a report out of Germany claims there’s a ‘strong chance’ he joins Arsenal if they simply put an offer on the table.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham were in the market for central midfielders in January. Arsenal’s search only kicked up at the very end of the window after Mikel Merino suffered a foot injury that requires surgery to fix. Ultimately, The Gunners did not make a signing.

Spurs, meanwhile, landed Conor Gallagher in the fifth most expensive deal of the winter window.

And according to BILD chief, Christian Falk, Thomas Frank’s side also looked into and even held exploratory talks over the signing of Leon Goretzka.

The Bayern Munich midfielder, 30, is in the final six months of his contract in Bavaria and will depart at season’s end.

Atletico Madrid weighed up a bid in January, while Falk stated Tottenham ‘wanted to bring Goretzka to the north London club’ and Arsenal ‘were seriously interested’.

When all was said and done, Goretzka chose to see out the remainder of his contract in Munich. But per the report, his future may well lay in north London come the summer.

Falk strongly suggested Arsenal are the midfielder’s preferred destination when claiming there’s a ‘strong chance’ he joins Mikel Arteta’s side if they simply ‘make an offer.’

And given Goretzka has entered the final six m0onths of his deal, clubs can now forge a pre-contract agreement with the player at any time.

While Goretzka remains fully focused on ensuring his last season at Bayern is a special one, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claimed the player won’t let his future drag on in the summer.

Taking to X, Plettenberg stated Goretzka wants to have signed for his new club before the World Cup in north America gets underway.

He wrote: “Leon Goretzka wants to sign with his new club, if possible, before the World Cup.

“He is seeking clarity for planning purposes and to be able to fully focus on the World Cup, which is his major goal.”

