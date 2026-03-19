Andrea Berta tipped to secure masterclass Arsenal signing of €60-70m Bundesliga attacking prodigy

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is being tipped to secure the signing of a hugely promising Bundesliga striker, who is already being valued at around €60-70million (£52-60m) ahead of the summer transfer window.

As the Gunners still contemplate trying to pull off a remarkable quadruple this season, Berta still has one eye on the club’s recruitment, while it’s expected that several first-team stars will also move on.

Arsenal‘s forward line could see the biggest area of change, with Victor Gyokeres showing flashes that he could be a trusted starter going forward, while our sources can reveal that there is every chance both Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are moved on.

And now a fresh report claims that the Gunners are ready to rival the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, and Real Madrid when it comes to trying to secure the signature of Bayer Leverkusen sensation Christian Kofane.

Sports Boom reports that the 19-year-old attacker, who started both games against Arsenal in the round of 16 Champions League tie, has emerged as a top target for the north London outfit, although he will not come cheap.

Kofane has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining Leverkusen from Albacete last summer.

While the stats, seven goals and eight assists in 38 games this season, do not exactly match his asking price, the teenage forward has produced some exhilarating performances for Die Werkself in his debut campaign.

The report adds that Kofane has actually been on Chelsea’s wishlist for a long time and that he could end up potentially replacing Liam Delap at Stamford Bridge.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid also hold a long-standing interest in the Leverkusen star, especially with veteran Barca frontman Robert Lewandowski in the twilight of his career and Real hardly blessed with central striking options.

However, it appears to be Arsenal that are the frontrunners at this stage, with Berta tipped to pull off another transfer coup, although it’s almost certainly unlikely to be at the €60-70million (£52-60m) price point that Leverkusen are chasing for the Cameroon international.

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More Arsenal news: Alvarez chase latest; four Newcastle stars targeted

Another striker heavily linked with the Gunners is Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, with Arsenal and Chelsea both taking the chance to watch the frontman at close quarters on Wednesday night at Tottenham, and TEAMtalk sources have revealed the Argentine’s preferred destination this summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in four Newcastle United stars, and the Toon’s Champions League struggles could help at least one signing.

Finally, Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have reportedly suffered a huge blow in their quest to bring an Inter Milan star to The Emirates this summer.

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