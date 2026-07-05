Liverpool are interested in midfielders from Juventus and Almeria, but the snare of an England star who was on their radar is no longer on the cards.

The Reds have some positions they are desperately in need of signing. A new right winger is a necessity, given Mohamed Salah has departed at Anfield.

But with speculation over the exits of multiple midfielders, moves there seem likely, too.

Wharton interest fades with Thuram on radar

Adam Wharton had been on the radar of a number of big clubs, including Liverpool, amid a period of good form with both Crystal Palace and England – though he wasn’t taken to the World Cup – though he’s not very high on the Reds’ radar anymore.

Indeed, it’s been reported that while they were the ‘most keen’ on Wharton, their interest has begun ‘to fade in recent weeks.’

With Liverpool not looking at him now, Tottenham scooping Sandro Tonali and Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City all making midfield moves, Palace are reportedly confident of keeping Wharton.

The Reds have eyes elsewhere, and are now expressing interest in Juventus’ Khephren Thuram.

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Reds want Almeria star

Another midfield signing on Liverpool’s radar is Almeria’s Sergio Arribas.

The Spaniard is described as a game-changing player for the LaLiga 2 side, where last season he scored an incredible 25 goals and assisted seven more.

The attacking-midfielder arrived at Almeria from Real Madrid, and they have a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

It’s not clear how much Arribas would go for if sold by the Spanish side, but whatever it is, Real would be in line for a slice.

More midfielders on the radar

And with midfield moves on the mind, Liverpool have two more stars in sight this summer.

They are believed to be in the mix for Stuttgart’s Angello Stiller and Mainz man Kaishu Sano.

It is yet to be suggested whether they will bid for any of those players, and if so, how much they’d be willing to part with.

But it certainly does seem it’s going to be an interesting summer in terms of midfield moves at Liverpool.

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