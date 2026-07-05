Sandro Tonali's signing is likely to be triggered very soon

Newcastle have officially announced a £44million signing which it’s believed will trigger their sale of midfielder Sandro Tonali to Tottenham.

The Magpies are losing some important players this summer. Anthony Gordon has already moved to Barcelona, while the club have also agreed the sale of Tonali to Tottenham.

The second deal, worth £100million, has been confirmed but not officially announced, and it’s believed that’s due to Newcastle waiting to sign a player of their own: Bazoumana Toure.

The delay in the Tonali deal will seemingly not take too long, then.

Indeed, Newcastle have today announced the signing of Toure from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim, for an undisclosed fee.

However, it’s evident in other reports that the price is around £43million for the Ivory Coast star, who bowed out of the World Cup days ago, which is likely the reason for the delay.

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Tonali delay reports

A Tottenham account on X had suggested there should be no reason why the Tonali deal should have to wait for the Toure one.

They wrote: ‘Rumours circulating that the reason for the delay for the Sandro Tonali announcement is due to #THFC having to wait for Newcastle to announce their signing of Bazoumana Toure…🤷‍♂️

‘If the player has signed the contract, which it seems like he has, I’ve got no idea why we have to announce it Newcastle’s terms.’

In any case, it seems the move should trigger the official exit of Tonali.

Whether Newcastle are getting a good a winger in Toure as they have lost in Gordon remains to be seen.

The 20-year-old played just one Bundesliga season before being snapped up by Newcastle, but in that he bagged five goals and assisted 12 more.

In terms of playmaking ability, it seems he’s right up there, but Gordon was perhaps the Magpies’ most important player in front of goal last term, with 17 goals in all competitions, so the Ivorian has some distance to go.

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