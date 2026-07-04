Liverpool reporter drops bombshell on Van Dijk sale with Iraola mind made up

Amid stunning claims Liverpool are ready to sell captain Virgil van Dijk, a reporter who specialises in covering the Reds has dropped a bombshell.

Van Dijk turns 35 next week, is the highest paid player at the club, and only has one year left on his contract. As such, a case can be made for why Liverpool should part ways with the legendary centre-back in a summer of mass change at Anfield.

They’re waving goodbye to Mohamed Salah despite the Egyptian still having a year left on his deal. The Reds aren’t demanding a transfer fee and will allow Salah to leave on a free.

Reports in Turkey have talked up a move to Galatasaray for Van Dijk. Elsewhere, Gazzetta dello Sport claimed former Manchester United boss, Ruben Amorim, has requested Van Dijk’s signing at AC Milan where he currently manages.

What’s more, there have been suggestions Liverpool no longer view Van Dijk as ‘untouchable’, and would consider any ‘serious’ offers that come their way.

But according to The Athletic’s James Pearce – who specialises in covering Liverpool – the Reds see no reason to part ways with Van Dijk just yet.

Liverpool won’t sell Virgil van Dijk

Taking to X, Pearce shut down the claims, and even insisted new manager Andoni Iraola is ‘counting on’ the Dutch colossus next term.

‘Virgil van Dijk is going nowhere,’ declared Pearce.

‘The LFC captain currently on holiday and then back for pre-season. New head coach Andoni Iraola counting on him for 2026/27 and suggestions that LFC would even consider any offers for the talismanic defender are wide of the mark.’

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Why captain’s sale makes no sense

In truth, the prospect of Liverpool selling Van Dijk this summer makes very little sense.

While he is deep into his thirties, he remains one of the very best in the world in his position.

What’s more, Liverpool have waved goodbye to mountains of experience with the double departure of Andy Robertson and Salah when the latter eventually joins a new team.

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Losing Van Dijk in the same summer would leave Liverpool with an almighty experience drain in a season where they’re entering the unknown with Iraola.

Furthermore, Ibrahima Konate has departed via free agency to Real Madrid. That leaves Iraola with four centre-backs, two of which are vastly inexperienced (Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet).

The other, Joe Gomez, isn’t exactly known for his spotless injury record, unlike Van Dijk who plays 90 minutes every game without fail despite his advancing age.