Rio Ngumoha says ‘sky is the limit’ for phenomenal Liverpool star – ‘he is top’

Rio Ngumoha lavished praise on Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni who made mince meat out of Moises Caicedo on Wednesday night, while one reporter went weak at the knees when assessing his display.

Much was made of Liverpool electing not to sign a direct replacement for Curtis Jones over the summer. The decision left Liverpool looking a touch light in central areas, though TEAMtalk brought news on the reasoning why.

The Reds hierarchy have unwavering belief in 19-year-old Nyoni, who was promoted up the order to fourth choice behind Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister. Sources also told us Reds boss Andoni Iraola was blown away by Nyoni in pre-season.

And while the Reds could yet suffer if multiple injuries occur at the same time, the decision has so far been justified, with Nyoni grabbing the greater chances that have come his way with both hands.

On Wednesday night, Nyoni looked classy and composed in the middle as Liverpool advanced to the quarter-finals of the League Cup at Chelsea’s expense.

Moises Caicedo – a £115m player – featured for the opposition, though in truth, a new fan to football might have believed Nyoni was the £100m-plus player when assessing the respective performances.

And speaking post-match, fellow Liverpool wonderkid, Rio Ngumoha, insisted we’ve only seen a snippet of the player Nyoni can become.

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Rio Ngumoha, Andoni Iraola in awe of Trey Nyoni

“Trey is top,” declared Ngumoha. “You guys haven’t even seen him at his very best yet. He definitely has another level to go and he’s only 19.”

“The sky is the limit for Trey. I’m really happy he’s getting the minutes to show himself, but also everyone else, how good he is.”

Nyoni’s display, which earned him Liverpool’s man of the match award, also drew lavish praise from the manager.

“I think he has done very well. Really well,” said Andoni Iraola. “It’s good for the young players especially to have these experiences in cup competitions, where if you lose, you’re out.

“We were losing and then drew level. They weren’t involved in the penalty shootout, but they experienced those feelings. They played under pressure against a very good team.

“And Trey finished physically in a good place, so well done to him.”

Another who was wildly impressed by Nyoni’s performance was respected journalist, Henry Winter.

Trey Nyoni learning from Virgil van Dijk

Taking to X, Winter wrote: ‘Another very promising performance from Trey Nyoni. Nurtured by Leicester, now flourishing at Liverpool.

‘Unfazed facing Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia of Chelsea last night. 19-year-old midfielder, impressing at 6 (can play 8), and clearly trusted by team-mates to take the ball under pressure.

‘Kept taking up intelligent positions, occasionally splitting centre-backs or dropping into space for a pass from Virgil van Dijk.

‘Composed distribution encouraged further by Andoni Iraola, who wants Nyoni to be progressive in his passing, picking out the forwards when opportunity shows.

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‘Nyoni’s qualities also include balance, press-resistance and fearlessness. Some well-timed interventions, including on Morgan Rogers, then turning away with the ball from Lavia. Dummy to deceive Valentin Barco.

‘Impressed in pre-season, developing well under Iraola, good alternative to Ryan Gravenberch when required.

‘Also progressing through England age-groups: 16s, 17s, 18s, 19s, 20s and called into 21s earlier this month.

‘Nyoni only 19, still developing and will learn so much around Van Dijk and others. Hugely promising future.’