Liverpool rocked by double injury concern as Isak, Gakpo leave Iraola in panic mode

Liverpool have been left fretting over injuries to key attacking duo Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo ahead of the club’s return to Premier League action next month, after both players suffered injuries on international duty.

Isak has been away with Sweden, while Gakpo is with the Netherlands as both nations compete in the Nations League in what will be a three-week international break overall, encompassing four games in total.

However, after scoring in Sweden’s win over Romania, it emerged that the Liverpool frontman would be returning to Anfield as a precaution.

Isak, who has been in superb form at the start of the new season, scoring five goals in seven starts, played the full 90 minutes before it emerged that the £125m man had succumbed to a thigh injury that would require treatment back in Kirby.

While his injury has been played down as ‘minor’, Isak’s past issues do add cause for concern. Indeed, he was limited to just 22 games during his first season on Merseyside.

Revealing what he knows on the injury, Sweden boss Graham Potter told the media: “Unfortunately, after getting it checked out, it’s a little bit more than what you think during the match. He has to miss the rest of the camp.

“Our medical team has been in contact with the club. Obviously it’s our decision in the first place because of his status, in terms of his injury. Once that’s the case, we have to inform everybody. That’s just normal.

“We’ve got a really big squad that we believe in. Clearly there’s not another Alexander Isak, that’s obvious.

“In an ideal world, we want all our players available but the reality is we don’t have Alex for this game… clearly whoever comes in, we’re not going to ask them to be Alex. They just need to be themselves in the best way they can.”

It doesn’t help that Hugo Ekitike is not scheduled to return until 2027 after rupturing his right Achilles tendon against PSG last season.

Liverpool return to domestic action with a huge clash against a Manchester City side currently topping the Premier League but reeling from being found guilty of FFP breaches. The game takes place on Sunday October 11, by which time it’s hoped that Isak will have shaken off his thigh issue.

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Gakpo adds to Liverpool concerns

Another player now potentially doubtful for that City clash is Gakpo, who was forced to limp off just 17 minutes into the Netherlands’ meeting with Serbia on Sunday after being on the receiving end of a strong tackle from Sasa Lukic.

It remains to be seen just how severe the Dutchman’s injury is, although new Netherlands boss Xavi claimed that he did not think it was too serious

If so, a reduced workload could also pay off, although it’s unclear whether Gakpo is staying in camp or heading back to Anfield at this stage.

After a summer of speculation over his future, in which Tottenham and Manchester City both looked to secure his signature, the 27-year-old has started the new campaign in sensational form, notching two goals and four assists in six games in all competitions.

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The prospect of losing both Isak and Gakpo for any length of time, especially given Ekitike’s continued absence, will be of major concern to Iraola going forward.

However, it does appear that both issues are not that serious at this stage, with Isak and Gakpo still on track to face City next month.