Arsenal stance on Erling Haaland transfer revealed as maximum FFP punishment lingers over Man City

Erling Haaland is being increasingly linked with a move away from Manchester City after the club were found guilty of 114 Premier League financial breaches, though TEAMtalk understands there has been no contact between the striker and Arsenal.

The Manchester City superstar has been linked with a number of potential destinations as the club faces the prospect of significant sanctions, with Arsenal among the sides mentioned as they continue to consider their attacking options ahead of 2027.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal have not had any talks regarding Haaland, while the player’s camp insists there has been no contact with the Gunners.

Arsenal are expected to remain in the market for another forward heading into 2027 after failing to land their top targets, including Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez – which is confirmation they have the finances in place to sign almost anyone in the game.

Sources at the club admit that if a player of Haaland’s calibre became available, it would naturally be a situation they would assess, but there has been no approach as of now, and the Norway international is not currently part of their plans.

The speculation comes after City were found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them in the Premier League’s long-running financial case.

The club now face the prospect of a series of hefty punishments, with potential sanctions including fines and a points deduction, while the most serious possible outcomes have also fuelled questions over the futures of City’s biggest stars, including Haaland…

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Haaland is inevitably at the centre of that speculation given his status and the level of interest he would command should he become available.

But TEAMtalk understands his camp remains focused on Manchester City, with the Norwegian’s representatives insisting that City are currently the only club in their thoughts.

That has not stopped some of Europe’s biggest clubs from monitoring the situation.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that both Real Madrid and Barcelona believe 2027 could be the year Haaland becomes available, with both Spanish giants already in the market for the striker.

One source has told TEAMtalk that should Haaland leave the Etihad Stadium, he would be almost certain to move to Spain.

That does not prevent links with Arsenal and other Premier League clubs, however, while Bayern Munich are also understood to be keeping a close eye on developments along with European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

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For Arsenal, there has been no contact with Haaland’s camp and no indication that they are currently working on a move for the City striker.

The Gunners will continue to assess their attacking options ahead of 2027, but Haaland is not currently part of those discussions despite the speculation surrounding his future.