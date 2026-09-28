Minteh discusses failed Liverpool move and makes HUGE decision on Brighton future – ‘what God has decided’

Why Liverpool didn't sign Yankuba Minteh has been revealed, but they could soon return for him

Yankuba Minteh has opened up on the chances of making a January move to Liverpool after missing out on a dream Anfield switch over the summer, while a journalist from his homeland has revealed what the Brighton man is really thinking with regard to a transfer.

The Reds invested heavily on new wingers over the summer, splashing out a £123m fee to bring in Bradley Barcola from PSG, while Victor Munoz arrived after Liverpool met the £35m buy-out clause in his Osasuna deal.

However, efforts to land a third – and a direct replacement for Mohamed Salah on the right wing – ultimately failed as efforts to convince Brighton to sell Minteh and Crystal Palace to part with Ismaila Sarr came to nothing.

Despite that, speculation is rising that Liverpool will mount a fresh bid for the Gambia international’s services when the January window opens for business in just 95 days’ time, with Andoni Iraola’s attack looking a little lopsided without an inverted wing on the right side of their attack.

Now, Minteh had been challenged on that possibility and has released a telling interview which seems to knock that possibility firmly on the head.

“I am focused. I am in Brighton; that is the team I am playing for,” he said, via journalist Fodah Manneh on X. “That is my team, and I don’t want to talk much about transfers. What God has decided for me, I am happy with it.

“I am really, really eager to come back and help my team because they are doing good at the moment, but if I come back, I will do my best to help them.”

The player is yet to see a minute’s action this season owing to an injury picked up in the pre-season clash against Roma on August 8.

However, he has given Brighton a positive update on when he can expect to return, adding: “Very soon, very soon.”

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Journalist reveals how Minteh really feels about Liverpool links

All new Liverpool transfer business will be put in the hands of Julian Ward, who steps up for a second spell as sporting director in the wake of Richard Hughes’ departure for Al-Hilal.

Indeed, with rumours gathering pace that the new man is looking for a major January splash to kick-off his reign, speculation that both a new winger and a new midfielder could arrive are starting to gather pace.

And while Minteh himself has moved to distance himself from the speculation, Gambian football expert Baboucarr Fallaboweh has told Sport Witness that the 22-year-old remains very much keen on the move to Anfield.

In a telling interview, he is adamant that Minteh still craves the switch, saying: “I think Liverpool. He will still want to go to Liverpool. Depending on [how] Liverpool will activate that desire to still have him.

“Because right now, his situation has not been helped because he is injured. If not, then you could have more justification for him to showcase his performance, why Liverpool were after him.”

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“But in the overall situation, even if he moves, I don’t think he will move outside the Premier League. Manchester United can come banging on their doors.”

“It’s a big win for him to be associated with Liverpool. So, it gives other big European clubs around the world to take a closer look at him now that they know Brighton’s actual price. So, it will be easier for them to explore it.”