Fabrizio Romano reveals if Man Utd will sack Michael Carrick if ‘results’ don’t improve

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Manchester United co-owners, INEOS, plan to give manager Michael Carrick time and have no plans to sack him right away, with the transfer guru also revealing whether the players are behind him.

Man Utd have been in dire form in the Premier League so far this season.

Carrick’s side have picked up only five points from five matches and are in 12th place in the table at the moment.

While Man Utd eased past Sabah 4-0 at Old Trafford in the Champions League, the Red Devils went down 3-2 to Brighton and Hove Albion at home in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

On September 21, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are not planning to sack Carrick as their manager anytime soon.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have not made any contact with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, despite reports in the Italian media.

Transfer guru Romano has now backed our reporting, stating that Man Utd have full faith in Carrick.

The Italian journalist has also said that Man Utd will give Carrick time, noting that the players are behind the manager, too.

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Man Utd hierarchy and players backing Michael Carrick

Carrick said on his YouTube channel: “The last five games have not been at Manchester United level in terms of results, so the expectation was completely different apart from the Champions League debut against Sabah, but in that case, obviously, the level is completely different.

“In all the other games, Man Utd were not showing what we were used to seeing in the second half of the season last year under Michael Carrick.

“Many of you keep asking me what’s the situation with Carrick, is Carrick in danger, what’s going on with Carrick?

“And on the other side, many of you asking me if there is a chance of Man Utd already contacting or approaching some managers.

“My answer is clear, guys.

“As of today, Manchester United have not made any movement to contact other coaches.

“Manchester United are not in direct conversation or in direct conversation with coaches or with representatives, so at the moment, it’s completely quiet, and it will stay quiet for the next weeks and they hope months.

“Then obviously, we are, as I always say, in the results business, in the results industry.

“And so, results are always needed, but Man Utd maintain their confidence in Michael Carrick as a club.

“Obviously, they cannot be happy, everyone, people at the club, Carrick himself, everyone with the recent results.

“But Man Utd believe that with some time, Baleba is arriving, the midfield was completely rebuilt over the summer.

“So, when you add three new players in a key position like the midfield, you need some time to create that chemistry.

“And so, Manchester United are working on that, so they maintain their confidence on Carrick.

“That’s Manchester United position on Carrick.

“Then obviously, again, results are needed to make sure this is going to work long-term.

“But, at the moment, Man Utd maintain their confidence also because, and I think this is an important point, at the club, they believe that also the players are with the coach.

“At the club, they believe that compared to other situations Man Utd had in the recent past where some players were not so happy with the coach, in this case, they believe the large majority of the player is absolutely backing and supporting the ideas of Michael Carrick.”

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