Man City FFP: Liam Gallagher reveals confidential expected punishment verdict amid brutal Roberto Mancini one-liner

Man City are facing an anxious wait over their FFP punishment

Oasis star Liam Gallagher has revealed what a top Manchester City source has told him about a potential punishment that the Cityzens could face due to alleged breaches of FFP rules, as the club’s former manager, Roberto Mancini, gives his take on the issue.

Last Friday, The Athletic dropped the bombshell news that Man City have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League.

The (alleged) breaches of the financial rules occurred between 2009 and 2018, and an independent commission has reportedly found Man City guilty of most of the charges.

Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has since responded to the reporting, urging fans to stay optimistic.

Neither Man City nor the Premier League have officially confirmed the guilty verdict.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man City plan to appeal against the verdict.

If Man City fail in their appeal, then there could be severe punishment, with some suggesting even expulsion from the Premier League.

Oasis star Gallagher has revealed that a source very high at Man City has told him that if the club fail in their appeal, then they would get a fine and a transfer ban and nothing else.

Gallagher wrote on X at 5:59pm on September 27: “Just been told by someone in a very very high position if we lose our appeal which we won’t we’ll be getting a FINE and TRANSFER BAN and that’s it so all you desperate neurotic SPUNKBUBBLES hush it up to ras MCFC LG x”

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Roberto Mancini reacts to Man City reported guilty verdict

Former Man City manager Roberto Mancini has made it clear that a potential guilty verdict on his former club does not affect him.

Mancini, who is now the Italy boss, was in charge of Man City between 2009 and 2013.

One of the charges against Man City was that the club had failed to provide “full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager” between 2009 and 2013, as cited by the Premier League in 2023.

German publication Der Spiegel reported that Mancini at one point earned £1.45million in a basic salary and £1.75m as a consultant for a team controlled by Man City owner Sheikh Mansour in Abu Dhabi.

On Sunday, Mancini said, as quoted by ESPN: “It’s not an issue that concerns me.

“It’s nothing new because this matter has been discussed for the last four or five years.

“Manchester City has not been found guilty, and the alleged double contract is not my concern.”

Tellingly, Mancini washed his hands of the issue with a brutal one-liner.

The Italian concluded: “It’s their issue, not mine.”

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