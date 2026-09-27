Virgil van Dijk leaving for Euro giants as Liverpool choose perfect successor

Virgil van Dijk is going to move on from Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk is reported to be heading to a European giant in 2027, while Liverpool are eyeing a perfect replacement for the Dutch defender.

Liverpool have seen some of their best players of the modern era leave of late. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson both departed in the summer, while the likes of Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson had already gone.

There is a lot of speculation over the futures of Alisson and captain Van Dijk, both of whom are out of contract in the summer.

Virgil van Dijk heading to AC Milan

Van Dijk’s landing spot is reportedly already fixed as AC Milan, with Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti stating there is genuine evidence to suggest that move will happen.

He said: “Every now and then, people make fun of me for saying Van Dijk would join, but then they had done the same the January before Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived.

“I continue to say that Gerry Cardinale [Milan’s owner] made clear: ‘Either we get him now by paying or next year for free.’ I said that Van Dijk will arrive at Milan sooner or later.

“We’ll see if Cardinale changes his mind or not, but I can assure you it was not just a name I pulled out of thin air.”

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Liverpool want to sign Micky van de Ven

Van Dijk regularly partners Micky van de Ven in international football with the Netherlands, and the Tottenham man is said to be on Liverpool’s radar.

The suggestion is that he’s wanted as a direct replacement for his compatriot.

Indeed, it’s reported: ‘Liverpool and Manchester United are both keeping Micky van de Ven under close observation, but Tottenham’s strong contractual position means any future deal would be difficult and expensive.

‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool’s interest appears particularly significant.

‘The Reds are already planning for life after Virgil van Dijk, whose minutes are being managed more carefully this season, and Van de Ven fits the profile of a potential long-term successor.’

Aurelien Tchouameni pursuit tough at Liverpool

Previous Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has returned to the club to succeed Richard Hughes, and though he was the driving force in the pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni previously, insider Pete O’Rourke suggests that could be a tough pursuit.

He said: “Ward was interest previously in bringing Tchouameni to Anfield, and I’m sure there will be interest going forward because he remains very much on Liverpool’s radar.

“But it could be a very difficult deal to do in the near future because he only recently signed a new contract at Real until 2031.”