Liverpool scouts wowed by World Cup playmaker as FSG handed double Diomande signing boost

Liverpool are being tipped to move for a top Uzbekistan talent

Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer transfer swoop for a World Cup attacker who has made a major impression on club scouts, while the hopes of winning the race for Yan Diomande have received a double boost.

The Reds are starting afresh again following the sacking of Arne Slot and appointment of former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as his replacement.

The Spaniard is keen to put his own stamp on the Liverpool squad, with numerous positions in need of bolstering, in particular the wide areas following Mohamed Salah’s imminent departure and doubts over Cody Gakpo’s future.

Liverpool target Uzbekistan sensation

According to fresh reports, Liverpool’s international scouts have been keeping tabs on Basaksehir’s attacking phenom Abbosbek Fayzullaev.

As per a report from Uzbekistan outlet Zamin, those very scouts have been impressed with the 22-year-old’s ‘quick movements and tactical acumen’.

They will also get the chance to take further looks at Fayzullaev, with the winger, who can also play as a No.10, set to represent his country at the World Cup, where they

Uzbekistan are in Group K with Colombia, Portugal and DR Congo and will get their campaign up and running in the early hours of Thursday UK time.

Fayzullaev currently plays for Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig, after joining them from CSKA Moscow last summer.

Despite some minor injury issues during his debut season, the forward still managed to notch 11 goal contributions in just over 1,300 minutes of first-team action.

Fayzullaev is renowned for his exceptional dribbling and playmaking ability and has been closely scouted by Liverpool over the past 12 months.

While the Reds did spend significant sums on the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike last summer, there is the need for more strength in depth – especially in the wide areas.

Fayzullaev favours playing on the right flank but can play on the left, although he would be considered a rotational option for Iraola given his relative inexperience at the top level of European football.

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Liverpool blowing PSG away in Diomande hunt

Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool are blowing PSG away from a financial standpoint in their quest to win the race for Yan Diomande, and that’s not the only advantage the Reds hold.

The 19-year-old in the wide man Liverpool and owners FSG have identified as their perfect long-term successor to Mohamed Salah. And, while the supremely talented RB Leipzig forward may still be young, he is already considered one of world football’s most feared forwards in one-v-one situations.

Indeed, he destroyed Ecuador and Arsenal’s Piero Hincapie during Ivory Coast’s 1-0 victory to kick their World Cup campaign off with a bang.

It was a display that further showcased why Anfield chiefs are desperate to seal a deal, even despite Leipzig’s huge €130m / £112m asking price.

The issue for Liverpool is there’s top tier competition in the form of back-to-back Champions League winners, PSG. However, a stunning new update from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has made great reading for those wishing to see Diomande on Merseyside for years to come.

Firstly, Romano revealed Liverpool are outmuscling PSG from a financial standpoint, putting greater sums on the table as far as salary goes.

Secondly, there’s an elephant in the room in Paris in the shape of Bradley Barcola.

Basically, there is no room for Diomande at PSG unless Barcola goes, and as it stands, PSG aren’t all that keen on selling the France international unless they receive an offer too good to refuse.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s insider, Fraser Fletcher, provided his own update on Liverpool’s attempts to sign Diomande on Tuesday.

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More Liverpool news: Surprise transfer move; Rashford swoop

Liverpool are actively exploring the market for a signing in a position you might not expect, with both The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano aligned in their reporting.

Elsewhere, former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has urged his old club to make an audacious swoop on bitter rivals Manchester United for Marcus Rashford this summer, detailing why the England forward would be a great fit at Anfield.