Liverpool urged to make ‘off the scale’ Man Utd star an audacious Iraola signing

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has urged his old club to make an audacious swoop on bitter rivals Manchester United for Marcus Rashford this summer, detailing why the England forward would be a great fit at Anfield.

The 28-year-old excelled on loan at Barcelona during the 2025/26 season, registering 14 goals and just as many assists across all competitions for the Catalan giants as they cruised to the LaLiga title.

While Barcelona boss boss Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco regularly praised Rashford’s contributions, they strangely decided against signing the player on a permanent deal – despite having a £26m clause that could have ben activated.

The LaLiga giants instead opted to sign Rashford’s England teammate Anthony Gordon in a £70m deal from Newcastle United last month.

As for Rashford’s chances of staying at Man Utd, they appear to be slim and none, with neither party particularly keen to continue their relationship. Indeed, a summer transfer or another loan move remains likely for the pacy attacker.

While Rashford has been linked with Bayern Munich since his Barcelona move fell through, a number of Premier League clubs – including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham – are said to be keeping an eye on developments at United

But James has advised Liverpool to enter the race to sign Rashford, insisting he would ‘thrive’ under new Anfield boss Andoni Iraola. That’s despite The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reporting that the £40m clause in Rashford’s contract at Old Trafford is not available to Liverpool or Manchester City.

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James backs Rashford to ‘thrive’ at Liverpool

Iraola is expected to be backed in the summer window after taking over Arne Slot on Merseyside, with sources revealing the Spaniard has already given the nod to signing explosive RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as Mohamed Salah’s long-term replacement.

And now James is urging his old team to add Rashford on the opposite flank, telling BetVictor: “If I were Liverpool, I’d look to sign Marcus Rashford. I really would.

“Whether he plays on the left or the right isn’t the main issue. Get him in first, and then you give it time to work out his best position.

“I think he’s an outstanding footballer. His football intelligence is off the scale, and so is his ability.

“We saw at Barcelona that when you get Marcus Rashford in a happy place, he’s capable of playing incredible football.

“I can’t imagine Liverpool will actually sign him, but football rivalries shouldn’t stop clubs from pursuing the best players.

“Someone like Andoni Iraola is good enough to create an environment where Rashford could thrive.”

Rashford is currently in North America as he prepares for England’s World Cup opener in Dallas on Wednesday evening, with the United star vying with Gordon for that left-wing berth in Thomas Tuchel’s team.