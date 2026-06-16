Luka Vuskovic sends message to Tottenham after Van Hecke signing as shock Son return approach made

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Luka Vuskovic is said to have made his stance very clear over his future in north London following the news that a deal has been agreed for Jan Paul van Hecke, while a stunning return to the club is reportedly on.

Spurs are going all in on revamping their backline this summer, having already recruited Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers, while Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have confirmed that the £52million deal to land Van Hecke from Brighton is now done.

That leaves the highly-rated Vuskovic on the outside looking in, however, and it appears that the Van Hecke signing has now pushed the Tottenham youngster over the precipice.

Vuskovic accelerates Tottenham exit

The 19-year-old is still to make a competitive appearance for Spurs, having been loaned out three times after moving to the north London club in 2023.

Stints at Radomiak Radom and Westerlo were followed by an outstanding season with Hamburg in Germany, where Vuskovic was voted as the third best player in the Bundesliga during the 2025/26, behind Tottenham, legend Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

His performances have led to interest from a number of Europe’s top clubs, but Spurs’ interest in Van Hecke prompted Brighton to try and make their own move for Vuskovic.

Having already seen two bids turned down, the latest of which was believed to be in the region of £35m, it’s unclear whether the Seagulls will try and make it third time lucky.

But one thing is now clear, Vuskovic has seen enough of Tottenham’s summer business to realise his prospects of game time in 2026/27 are pretty much slim and none.

For their part Spurs chiefs are not looking to sell Vuskovic and would favour another loan for a player they rate highly, although it’s not clear if Roberto De Zerbi feels the same way.

Either way, talkSPORT‘s Alex Crook claims that Vuskovic has now told the club he wants out, writing on X: “Told #BHAFC target Luka Vušković is pushing to leave #THFC. Vušković is not happy at the prospect of being sent out on loan or a lack of gametime at Spurs following the addition of Senesi and impending arrival van Hecke. Brighton have had one offer of £35m rejected.”

While that news will not come as a massive surprise to Tottenham, it’s hard to see which way they now turn with a player who is widely regarded as one the top central defensive prospects in European football.

Indeed, Vuskovic could even end up as a starter for Croatia at their World Cup as they prepare to face England in their opening group match on Wednesday evening.

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Shock Son return being touted

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has revealed the club have made an approach to re-sign legendary forward Son Heung-min, and there’s “always a possibility” of him coming back.

Spurs are evidently looking to improve the attack, and are said to be attempting the stunning re-signing of the South Korean to try and fix their left-wing woes.

That’s per former club scout King, who’s heard about an approach for the LAFC man.

He told Tottenham News: “This is from someone who I know – Spurs were trying to get Son back for a year, for the season coming.

“He’d certainly generate some interest if he came back. There’s always the possibility of him coming on loan.”

However, Son returning to Tottenham does not feel particularly likely. He left still with time on his contract, with the club happy to let him go and Spurs willing to let him leave.

There is also the issue of his wages – Son is reported to be the second-highest earner in the MLS, behind only Lionel Messi. Generally, a loan deal would see the parent club cover at least a portion of the wages.

LAFC won’t want to be shelling a big chunk of cash for a player who is not representing them, and Spurs won’t want to pay a large percentage of what is a higher wage than most of their current squad get.

All in all, King’s comments must be taken with a pinch of salt, expecially with Tottenham continuing to look at the likes of Savinho to fill that troublesome left-wing spot.

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More Tottenham news: Tonali swoop; winger hijack

Sandro Tonali is ready to join Tottenham and play under manager Roberto De Zerbi, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, as TEAMtalk reveals Newcastle United’s on selling the Italian midfielder to Spurs.

Elsewhere, Manchester United’s transfer window is in freefall after pulling out of two big-money moves, refusing to pay up for Mateus Fernandes, and now seeing Tottenham take the first step towards hijacking a winger signing.

Elsewhere, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed Antonin Kinsky is likely to remain at Tottenham this summer, but their quest for a new goalkeeper is likely to drop him to second choice.