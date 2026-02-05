Liverpool have finalised the under-the-radar departure of winger Tyler Martin, who departs Anfield after a five-year spell and has signed for Stoke after a successful trial, while the Reds have been warned that a summer 2026 signing of their own could now smash through the £100m barrier.

The Merseyside giants have put a lot of energy and focus into their youth academy down the years, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones two of their more recent and most famous graduates. And while the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Lewis Koumas, Trey Nyoni, James McConnell and Jayden Danns are some of the other names to have nudged into the first-team picture in recent times, some others decide to forge their careers away from Liverpool.

One of those now confirmed as trying his luck elsewhere is Martin, who first joined the Reds as a 13-year-old in 2021, progressing through the youth ranks to earn a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Now the player has decided to try his luck elsewhere, and it’s been confirmed that a move to Stoke has now been agreed, the 18-year-old signing an initial 18-month deal with the Potters after impressing with two goals in three substitute appearances with their Under-21s.

Stoke’s academy director Sam Stockley was quick to hail the player’s approach when confirming the deal.

“Since he joined us for an initial trial period, his attitude and work ethic, both on and off the pitch, has been exemplary,” Stockley said.

“He is dynamic and quick, has an eye for goal and is versatile in terms of his ability to play through the middle and in wide areas.

“I look forward to seeing Tyler continue his development with his teammates and the academy staff.”

Liverpool warned big summer target could cost £100m

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are beginning their plans for the summer window, with the club confirming the arrival of 20-year-old Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet to Anfield from July 1. The £60m (€72m, $82m) signing was confirmed by the Reds on deadline day.

He is expected to be one of two central defenders to sign at Anfield this summer, according to Jamie Carragher, and with the Reds poised to try one final time to nail Ibrahima Konate to a new deal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been warned to prepare themselves for the departure of Mohamed Salah in a matter of weeks after reports named the Saudi side now very firmly ready to press the button on a giant offer to FSG, while recent comments from David Ornstein have suggested the end could be in sight.

As far as options to replace Salah go, the Reds are understood to have long been preparing for his potential exit, keeping an eye on a number of top stars from around the world.

While Antoine Semenyo was strongly considered before he opted for Manchester City, and PSG pair Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue are also admired, the Reds could also look closer to home.

And while not strictly a like-for-like replacement, the Reds have been named as candidates to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers this summer.

However, one observer has explained that, while a sizeable offer could potentially sway Villa to cash in, the Reds have been warned that any deal will likely need to shatter Villa’s transfer record sale, currently set at the £100m that City paid to sign Jack Grealish in summer 2021.

