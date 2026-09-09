Ayyoub Bouaddi and Erling Haaland were stars of the show in Man City's opening UCL clash

Ayyoub Bouaddi received high praise from Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca after their victory over Porto on Tuesday night, whilst talisman Erling Haaland sent a message to the City hierarchy regarding the promising midfielder.

Haaland was at the double as the Cityzens overcame Porto away from home on Tuesday evening, with goals early and late in the second half being enough to secure a 2-0 win in their Champions League opener.

City have continued their perfect start to the season, with three wins in the league and a positive result in their opening game of the Champions League league phase.

City’s second all-time leading goalscorer gave the visitors the lead in the 47th minute, as he headed an Enzo Fernandez cross into the ground, with it eventually bouncing in after ricocheting off the post.

The Norwegian got his second in the first minute of additional time, as he side-footed an effort past Diogo Costa and into the far corner.

After the victory, Haaland commented on new signing Bouaddi’s performance, complimenting the 18-year-old, who boasted a 98% pass completion rate across his 75-minute cameo.

The striker told Amazon Prime: “I think he [Bouaddi] had a really good game. The last couple of weeks in training, I just told the chairman, he’s been amazing in training and everything.

“So I think we’ve got a gem there, to be honest. But I think he should have played me through during the second half. I was all alone.

“So I was a bit angry, and I will tell him right now. But he played a good game, except for that pass.”

He added: “We have to learn; Enzo [Maresca] has to demand a lot from us. We have to demand a lot from each other.

“And we have to win games, because at Man City you have to win games and win trophies, so that’s what we have to do at this club.”

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Maresca shares thoughts on Bouaddi’s performance

Maresca wasn’t quite as critical as his centre forward, as he put Bouaddi in high regard following Tuesday night’s win.

“The good thing is that from Erling [Haaland], Ruben [Dias], Mateo [Kovacic], you expect how to manage this game, but he was never in a panic, Ayyoub Bouaddi.

“He was very good, and I think the performance was unbelievable.”

Speaking on the game, Maresca said: “I think we could’ve scored more goals, especially in the first half, but overall I think we deserved to win the game.

“We created enough chances to win the game. We didn’t concede a lot. It’s normal to come here and concede some chances because it’s normal, so overall happy with the performance.

“I think I am lucky because all the whole squad is good players; for a manager it is easy because you can give minutes to all of them, and tonight I think the guys that were inside were very good.”

City must now look forward to a derby game on Sunday, as Maresca faces Manchester United for the first time as Manchester City boss.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, have frozen their decision on a deal to sign a Real Madrid legend, who is available on a free transfer.

One man who did sign on the dotted line on deadline day – Iliman Ndiaye – has explained his reasons for joining the club and snubbing a move to Tottenham Hotspur.