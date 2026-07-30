Manchester City are preparing for the potential sale of talisman Rodri to Real Madrid but it seems the Premier League side will remain patient over a deal before the summer transfer window shuts.

There have been tell-tale signs that the Spain international has been considering a move to Los Blancos, with the 30-year-old admitting back in March that the allure of the Spanish giants is very strong.

Even though the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner played for rivals Atletico Madrid before heading to Man City, Rodri has said he would “like to come back” to Spain one day.

He told Spanish radio station Onda Cero four months ago, “There have been many players who’ve gone down that path. Not immediately, but over time. For me, you can’t turn down the best clubs in the world.

“I’ve got a year left on my contract; the time will come when we’ll have to sit down and talk.”

Fast forward to the present and it seems his chances of joining Jose Mourinho’s side this summer is very much a possibility.

This week, TEAMtalk reported that Madrid had opened talks with Man City over a deal for the 2026 World Cup winner, who is currently recovering from back surgery as part of his summer break.

This comes after we revealed that the Spaniard has informed the Cityzens that he feels the time is right to move on from the Manchester outfit following seven years there.

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Man City to dig in over Real Madrid target Rodri

After TEAMtalk reported that Madrid believe they can sign the experienced midfielder for around £50million, Fabrizio Romano claims they want to lower that amount.

However, the transfer journalist has claimed that Man City are likely to ask for more than that and are hopeful a bidding war may ensue in the coming weeks. But, if Rodri wants to go to Madrid, Man City may have to accept Los Blancos’ terms.

Romano said on his latest YouTube episode on Thursday, “We’ll keep you posted on the Rodri situation for sure, because Real Madrid and Manchester City are talking again today (Thursday) after they started yesterday (Wednesday).

“So there is an active conversation for the Rodri deal. Don’t forget that Real Madrid indicated they are prepared to pay around €50m (£43m). City are likely to ask more. And City still hope more clubs could join the race for Rodri. But the player is going to make the difference in this story.”

Man City spent £116m on Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson earlier this summer but if Rodri goes, they will certainly need a replacement. TEAMtalk has reported that Man City are keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez, along with Moroccan star Ayyoub Bouaddi.

We understand that he could cost Enzo Maresca’s side around £85m, even though the Lille wonderkid is just 18. On the teenager, Romano added that Man City are upping the ante on this potential transfer.

“And then on the other side, Bouaddi. Manchester City are going very strong for Bouaddi. It’s something I’ve been reporting for days,” he said. “The player is ready to give his green light to the Manchester City project. Now also club to club, they are getting closer.

“Manchester City are very confident to have the here we go for Bouaddi quite soon and will be an excellent signing, one of the best talents in his position around the world.”

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