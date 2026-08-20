Split image of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta with the Arsenal badge in between - copyright TEAMtalk

Arsenal are reportedly looking to bolster their scouting pedigree at a time when Aston Villa are eyeing up a potential replacement for Ezri Konsa.

TEAMtalk reported earlier this week that Arsenal are inching closer to a deal worth around £50million for the Villa centre-back as they prepare for their Premier League title defence.

So far, the Gunners have recruited winger Christos Tzolis, defender Piero Hincapie, and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, and more signings could take place in the coming days.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta said on Thursday, “When we show ambition at the club, it has to come from the very top, and I think the ownership has been very supportive with everything we are doing at the club.

“The motivation is always there to be better. If we can identify the talent to make us better, then we have to do it but we have to focus on what we have in house to make sure they evolve, grow and be better.

“You can see how crazy and unpredictable the league is. It’s better not to talk too much, be prepared, be open and hopefully we can wrap up the transfer window in a really positive way.”

Alongside players, Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a Bundesliga scout to assist sporting director Andrea Berta’s operation.

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According to Bild, Arsenal are interested in their chief scout Sebastian Krug, who played a big role in signing the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, and Jamie Gittens.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been credited with interest but despite all this transfer speculation, Dortmund are said to be relaxed about the situation.

It would also take an ‘astronomical financial offer’ to consider letting Krug leave for the Premier League clubs, with the German outfit considering the 43-year-old a ‘diamond eye’.

Aston Villa move for Southampton star

Much of Villa‘s Europa League-winning squad is being sold off this summer.

Youri Tielemans went to Manchester United, Morgan Rogers signed for Chelsea, Lucas Digne headed off to Paris Saint-Germain and now Konsa looks to be moving to Arsenal.

Unai Emery has worked wonders at Villa Park and he will have to do the same again this season to keep the West Midlands outfit competitive.

A host of signings need to be made to make that happen and one that could come to pass is Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

David Ornstein reports that Villa have bid £18m plus add-ons for the 24-year-old but that is below the Championship team’s valuation.

Villa are keen on the England international but will have to up their offer to land the defender’s services.

He is arguably a step down from Konsa, who starred in England’s third place finish at this summer’s World Cup. But Villa do need recruits and fast.

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