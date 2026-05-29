Bournemouth are facing an increasingly tough task in retaining the services of Eli Junior Kroupi this summer after sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that the player’s representatives have held preliminary talks over an explosive move to Manchester City – though the Cherries are ready to dig their claws in and will not sanction a deal easily.

The teenage forward has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in European football ahead of the summer transfer window after an outstanding debut season at the Vitality Stadium.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has enjoyed a stellar campaign, netting 13 goals in 33 appearances following his arrival from Lorient last year. His composure, clinical finishing and elite technical ability have drawn admiring glances from some of the continent’s biggest clubs.

Manchester City are among the frontrunners, with director of football Hugo Viana already holding talks with the player’s representatives, TEAMtalk understands.

City view Kroupi as a versatile attacking option capable of bolstering their forward line.

They are not alone, however, and if Bournemouth are ultimately forced to cash in, there will be no shortage of suitors.

Indeed, Arsenal have also monitored him closely, while Chelsea and Liverpool are long-term admirers who have considered potential summer bids. Manchester United are another Premier League heavyweight who are keeping tabs on him and watching developments closely.

Interest extends well beyond England. Barcelona have joined the race, sending scouts to watch the France Under-21 international regularly. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are involved, and sources suggest Bayern Munich have made initial enquiries as they seek to add youthful dynamism. Other sides, including Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund, have also shown interest at various stages.

Despite the mounting speculation, we have been told Bournemouth remain determined to retain their best players and will make it clear to City, and any other suitors, that a deal will be far from easy and they will have to pay through the nose to get a deal over the line…

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Indeed, the Cherries will absolutely not let go without a serious fight and are ready to demand a fee both reflective of their high valuation of the player and with regards to their own determination to keep him on their books.

To that end, we reported on Thursday how the Cherries were laying out their stall to retain their best stars in what sources described as a ‘major statement of intent’.

However, despite their determination, Bournemouth know that they could have an issue if the big boys come calling with firm bids.

In light of that, we understand they are putting a value on Kroupi at a base fee of £80 million (€92m, $107.5m) – a fee designed not only to put suitors off but to make it clear they have no intention of selling this summer.

We have also revealed earlier this year how fresh contract talks were opened in a bid to ward off suitors, with the club keen to build around their talent as they prepare for what they hope will be a deep run in the Europa League next season.

Kroupi, who signed a deal until 2030 upon joining, appears settled on the south coast but acknowledges the lure of Champions League football could prove hard to resist.

With the transfer window approaching, Bournemouth face a significant challenge to keep hold of one of their brightest assets.

Any departure would command a club-record fee, underlining his rapid rise from Ligue 2 to Premier League stardom.

If not this summer, then sources have been clear: Kroupi is a player who is listed at the biggest clubs around Europe, and the summer of 2027 at the very latest will likely see him make his move to the top table of football and take his career to the next level.

With Marcos Senesi leaving the Vitality and heading to Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer, Bournemouth are determined to avert another summer of high-profile departures as befell them last year.

And while they recruited well and ensured standards did not fall but rose, against the odds, there are no guarantees they will succeed in the same way once again, hence the club now taking a far harder stance with their top-level stars.

Of course, City have already raided the Vitality Stadium this season, bringing in Antoine Semenyo in a £65m deal in the January window. Interestingly, though, Kroupi is not the only player who could become the subject of transfer interest between the clubs, with sources revealing Bournemouth have themselves been in talks over a move to sign a £41m City star in a separate deal.

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