Rangers are making a determined push to keep highly rated academy product Bailey Rice at Ibrox, despite the midfielder’s desire for regular first-team football.

Rangers have tabled fresh contract terms and are prepared to sanction a temporary move away from the club next season to ensure he gains valuable competitive minutes and gets his regular play time.

Rice, one of the brightest prospects to emerge from the club’s youth ranks in recent years, has impressed with his composure on the ball, tactical awareness and ability to dictate play from midfield.

However, limited opportunities under the current regime have left the youngster eager for a change.

Sources close to the situation indicate he is increasingly resigned to leaving Ibrox this summer if a suitable pathway to regular game time cannot be secured.

Steven Gerrard stated Rice was a special talent when he was in charge at Rangers and multiple coaches within the game believe he has the same chance of the success as the likes of Lewis Ferguson and Lennon Miller.

Rangers are keen to avoid losing him on a free. By offering improved personal terms and facilitating a loan, they hope to persuade Rice to commit his long-term future to the club while addressing his immediate need for senior football.

The situation has not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

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English Championship interest in Rangers gem Bailey Rice

Championship side Watford are pushing hard to secure the signature of the talented Scot.

They are actively strengthening their squad with promising young talents capable of making an impact. Watford view him as an ideal addition who could develop into a key player under their ambitious project.

They are not alone with offers on the table from other clubs in England, Italy, Germany and Scotland.

Whether Rangers can convince Rice to stay remains to be seen.

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The 19-year-old’s representatives are believed to be weighing up all options, and there’s no shortage of routes they could take.

For Rangers, retaining homegrown talent has become a priority under the 49ers as they look to balance financial prudence with squad development.

A resolution is expected in the coming weeks as the summer transfer window gathers pace.

Should Rice depart, it would represent another significant loss from the club’s academy, though a loan arrangement could yet offer a compromise that satisfies all parties.

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