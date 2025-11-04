Manchester City have reportedly joined Chelsea in plotting a remarkable deal for Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior, and the move could spell trouble for two Etihad stars.

As per Football Insider, Man City are showing concrete interest in Vinicius after his falling out with Madrid boss Xabi Alonso. Man City are among the main Premier League sides ‘keeping tabs’ on Vinicius’ situation, knowing they are ‘one of few clubs with the spending power to attract him’.

The winger has little interest in moving to Saudi Arabia, which has given the likes of City and Chelsea a major boost.

Vinicius vs Alonso: How it happened

Alonso substituted Vinicius 70 minutes into El Clasico

The player was visibly angry at being replaced, heading straight down the tunnel

He allegedly said ‘I’m leaving’ twice during the rant

Football Insider claim Madrid are ‘preparing’ for bids to arrive for Vinicius next summer, unless they have fully resolved the situation by then.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke told FI Vinicius is no longer ‘untouchable’ at the Bernabeu, as he was during Carlo Ancelotti’s reign, though Madrid still hope to keep him.

“It does seem there are a few tensions between him and Xabi Alonso right now at Real Madrid,” O’Rourke said.

“As you said, he got that outburst in the El Clasico game last weekend, but he’s obviously come out since and apologised for that.

“There is a chance that Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Junior can resolve any tensions and issues they have in Madrid because he is still a key player for them.

“He’s maybe not as untouchable as he was under Carlo Ancelotti, now you’ve got Kylian Mbappe who seems to be the spearhead of the Real Madrid attack.

“He’s still a top player, proven at the top level and he’s a serial winner in the Champions League.

“Talks are ongoing over a new contract, they will continue and Real will be hopeful that as I said they can ease all these tensions off the pitch.

“I think their number one priority will be to keep Vini Jr.”

READ NEXT 💥 Timeline set for mind-blowing Erling Haaland to Real Madrid move as Man City sent stark warning

‘Showdown’ Vinicius talks as Man City, Chelsea lurk

The report describes talks between the two parties as ‘showdown’, with Madrid looking to extend his contract beyond June 2027. Those discussions have been ongoing for some time, but an agreement has proven difficult to strike.

If Madrid fail to tie down the 25-year-old to fresh terms, then Premier League suitors could get him for a slightly cheaper fee.

It emerged on October 29 that Chelsea are ‘monitoring’ Vinicius’ situation, having identified him as a ‘generational’ potential signing to steer them to the Premier League title.

City and Chelsea look set to be the frontrunners if the Brazilian opts to leave Madrid, while Liverpool could also emerge.

Madrid have reportedly landed on City’s own Erling Haaland as a possible statement signing to replace Vinicius.

Vinicius capture would spark City shake-up

Were Vinicius to join City, then he would go straight into Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup on the left wing.

Vinicius’ arrival would almost guarantee the departure of Jack Grealish, who is currently on loan at Everton.

The Toffees want to sign Grealish permanently, but for less than their £50million buy option.

City look set to take a major financial hit on the winger, having originally spent £100m on him.

Jeremy Doku, who cost City £55.5m in August 2023, would also be under severe threat if Vinicius moved to the Etihad.

Doku hopes to establish himself as City’s main left winger now Grealish is out the way, but Vinicius would destroy those plans.

Vinicius is a clear upgrade on Doku, having established himself as one of the deadliest forwards in the world.

He has won plenty of trophies with Madrid, including two Champions Leagues, and came second to Rodri in the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

City loanee ‘unhappy’; Madrid prepare for Liverpool clash

Meanwhile, Claudio Echeverri is frustrated with his loan at Bayer Leverkusen and has chosen his next club, as per reports.

Elsewhere, Madrid travel to Anfield tonight (Tuesday) to face Liverpool in a huge Champions League clash. The game will see Trent Alexander-Arnold return to Liverpool for the first time since his departure.

But there are also six other players hoping to catch the eye amid a series of transfer subplots.

City quiz: Most expensive signing per year (2015-2024)