Manchester United have reportedly given the green light by Sir Jim Ratcliffe to bid for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in January – but our information suggests the club has a different path in mind when it comes to a winter window signing, amid talk of a £90m bid.

The Red Devils invested heavily in strengthening their attack over the summer, with well over £200m invested into the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. The first two of those have really started to motor in recent matches, leading to an upturn in fortunes for Manchester United, who are now unbeaten in four games and find themselves up to eighth in the Premier League.

However, in signing that trio, United neglected what many felt was a bigger priority in adding to their midfield and amid the club’s obvious shortfalls in the centre of the park.

And with Bruno Fernandes forced to operate in a deeper position, often alongside Casemiro, who has admitted to finding his feet in recent weeks, the likes of both Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte have been squeezed out of the picture.

As a result, sources have told TEAMtalk that United plan to sign two new central midfielders in 2026, and do have funds in place to move for one in January.

Off the back of that, United co-owner Ratcliffe has given the club the go-ahead to pursue Brighton midfielder Baleba, according to a respected account on X with a team of five elite reporters.

United made a move to try and sign Baleba in August but were put off by Brighton’s minimum £100m valuation; a price they saw as prohibitive.

However, despite his manager at Brighton, Fabian Hurzeler, telling the player he has ‘no finish line’ and will always do his utmost to get the best from the player, Baleba’s form has not matched last season’s so far and it’s now claimed United will chance their arm at a lower bid in the winter window…

Sources reveal Man Utd’s plans around Carlos Baleba

Despite claims that a fresh bid for Baleba is imminent, the report contradicts what respected transfer journalist Dean Jones recently told TEAMtalk, and he says the Cameroon star has fallen down United’s wishlist after recently struggling when playing against them.

Jones explained that Baleba’s failure to influence the game, as United produced a 4-2 win over the Seagulls, has cast doubts over United’s pursuit of the player.

Sources had been hinting that United are wary of overpaying and that they would have to be convinced beyond doubt of any deal for Baleba at such a high number.

This performance will likely not have done that, and it will be intriguing to discover how their midfield recruitment process now plays out.

Furthermore, the likes of Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Yehor Yarmoliuk remain prominent names of interest – and more so in the belief that deals could potentially be done for less than Brighton’s valuation of Baleba.

Having said that, Jones accepts that finding good value is difficult, especially mid-season when no club wants to lose a key asset.

And with the Seagulls likely to persist with their £100m valuation, we revealed last month that Wharton and Anderson have overtaken Baleba on United’s midfield shortlist.

Furthermore, our correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on October 16 that Crystal Palace star Wharton is United’s top target.

