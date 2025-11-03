TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has given us an update on Manchester United’s links with West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta, giving insight on the chances of the deal actually happening.

The 28-year-old remains one of the Hammers’ most important players, having started all 10 of their Premier League matches this term, scoring three goals.

Paqueta notched the equaliser against Newcastle on Sunday as West Ham went on to beat the Magpies 3-1 in a first win for Nuno Espirito Santo as Hammers boss.

However, he continues to be linked with a London Stadium exit, given that his contract runs out in the summer of 2027 – although he also has the option of a further year.

Man Utd have been one of the clubs mentioned as a destination for the Brazilian, and Jones has delved into the possibility of that move actually happening.

He told TEAMtalk: “The rumours about United and Paqueta don’t really make sense and I’m skeptical about why they would spend upwards of £60million on him any time soon.

“I do believe we are coming into a time when the player himself is starting to get itchy feet and wants a new club and a bigger contract, but he does not fit what I understand United to be looking for and – so far – I have not heard of this being a deal they are looking to aim for in January.

“He’s not really of the midfield profile they want at the moment, apart from already being in the Premier League.

“The links to Spurs and Villa were legitimate ones and at the right price, maybe those sort of deals become feasible again, but West Ham are not going to let him leave on the cheap even at a time when they are pretty limited on what they can spend on the transfer market themselves.”

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Man Utd news

First up, Aston Villa have delivered a clear ‘hands off’ message to clubs interested in Morgan Rogers, and TEAMtalk understands that Unai Emery’s side are set to make a major statement, in a blow to his SEVEN confirmed suitors – including Man Utd.

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo’s January exit from United has edged closer to reality, with Napoli aggressively pushing a loan proposal that could finally crack Ruben Amorim’s resolve, TEAMtalk understands.

And finally, Manchester United have entered the race to sign Marc Guehi via free agency, while a second report has delivered even worse news for Liverpool.

VOTE – Which Man Utd signing will have the biggest impact this season?