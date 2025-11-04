Stunning Man Utd deal with Real Madrid collapses after refusal to include key clause – Sources

Manchester United will not complete a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick in January despite confirmed interest, with TEAMtalk learning the exact reason why.

Endrick is among the biggest losers since Xabi Alonso took charge at Real Madrid. The Brazilian has made just a single appearance for the new boss, consisting of an 11-minute cameo in LaLiga. Endrick has remained an unused substitute on six occasions in the league this term.

In a World Cup year, the lack of game-time simply will not do for a player who holds genuine ambitions of making an impact in north America next summer.

Real Madrid have opened the doors to a six-month loan in January. From England, Man Utd and Aston Villa showed interest.

However, recent reports claimed United’s move has now come to a permanent end and suggested Real Madrid’s unwillingness to include a buy option was at the heart of the matter.

Transfer insider, Dean Jones, has now confirmed this to be true. Speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk, Jones revealed United have no intention of developing other players if there’s no scope to sign said player outright when the loan ends.

“[Aborting the deal] makes sense from a United perspective and I have always played down the idea of it happening,” stated Jones.

“United are not in the business of developing players for other clubs and bringing in Endrick would not help them or the player.

“He needs to go somewhere where he is guaranteed game-time and can show Madrid that he is good enough to play for them. United is not the club for that.

“It would also stunt the growth of Benjamin Sesko in the Premier League if he was having to compete with him or share time with him.

“I don’t think United will do a loan deal for any forward ideally, but if they did then it would be a player at the other end of their career in comparison to Endrick. Someone with experience and a level of pedigree that gives United better know-how in front of goal.

“We will have to see if Joshua Zirkzee manages to engineer a way out of the club. If he does then they can start to think about the idea of adding a back-up No.9. But it will not be Endrick.”

With the route to Old Trafford closed, the expectation is Endrick will now sign for Lyon.

The Ligue 1 side are in advanced negotiations with both Real Madrid and Endrick. Crucially, Lyon are willing to do the deal without a buy option being included.

