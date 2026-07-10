Man City announce third summer addition as Maresca closes in on reunion for signing No 4

Manchester City have completed their third signing of the summer transfer window and could be edging closer to a fourth, after a Chelsea star gave the green light to link up with Enzo Maresca again.

Having already secured the additions of Mathys Detourbet and Elliot Anderson this summer, City have now moved to bolster their goalkeeping department for the future.

Indeed, City have taken their spending beyond the £140million by snapping up former Etihad academy star Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday for around £3m, with the 20-year-old immediately heading out on loan to Championship side QPR for the new season.

On his return to the Etihad, Charles said: “To be back at Manchester City is a very special and proud moment both for me and my family,” he said.

“I know first hand what a special club City is and I am so excited about looking to the future.

“City take the development of young players very seriously so I know that my loan to QPR will only help me grow and improve as a player too.

“I’ll now give everything I can for a successful season in the Championship before hopefully returning to Manchester a better goalkeeper.”

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Chelsea star gives Maresca the nod

Meanwhile, as TEAMtalk have previously reported, Chelsea full-back Malo Gusto has given the nod to a reunion with Maresca, although the fee the London club are demanding remains a sticking point.

Maresca is looking to put his own stamp on City following the departure of legendary Etihad chief Pep Guardiola and wants Gusto in as his new right-back.

And Man City may now turn their attention to landing Gusto, who has emerged as a leading target to be their new right-back after he worked with Maresca at Chelsea.

And Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has given an update on the chances of City being able to snap up the Stamford Bridge star, who he believes is now ‘moving closer’ to the Etihad because of his ‘relationship with Maresca’.

O’Rourke explained: “I think Gusto potentially could be lured away. Obviously, Chelsea have brought in a new right back in Palestra from Atalanta, and you’ve got Reece James also, so there is a lot of competition for places at Stamford Bridge.

“There is a mutual admiration between Gusto and Enzo Maresca. They’ve worked together before and I think Maresca is a big fan of Gusto. If Man City do firm up their interest, it might mean that he is open to making the move to the Etihad.”

The biggest issue for City trying to secure a deal, however, is the £75m asking price that Chelsea are demanding for Gusto, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano adding on X: “Man City like Malo Gusto with Enzo Maresca appreciating him but not planning to spend £75m as Chelsea value him at that price.

“If price doesn’t drop, City would explore different options.”