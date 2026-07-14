Enzo Maresca is desperate to keep Rodri at Man City

Manchester City are preparing for decisive talks with Rodri over his long-term future, with TEAMtalk understanding the midfielder and the club are set to discuss whether he will remain at the Etihad beyond the final year of his contract.

The 30-year-old Spain international has entered a pivotal stage of his Man City career after contract negotiations stalled several months ago, leaving uncertainty over whether he will extend his stay or see out his current deal.

We understand new head coach Enzo Maresca is eager to keep Rodri at the heart of his rebuild and views the Ballon d’Or winner as one of the most important players in helping to stabilise the squad during his first season in charge.

Maresca believes Rodri’s leadership, experience and ability to control matches will be vital as City enter a new era following a summer of significant change.

That belief has only strengthened Man City’s determination to resolve his future. However, Real Madrid continue to monitor the situation closely.

TEAMtalk understands Florentino Perez has long admired Rodri and sees him as the ideal player to help shape Madrid’s next generation.

Sources indicate the Real president believes Rodri possesses the “on-pitch coach” qualities the club have lacked since the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, with the Spaniard viewed as someone capable of dictating games while also driving standards around him.

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Rodri, Man City talks to take place next month

Rodri himself is understood to be keeping an open mind and is well aware of the admiration from Madrid.

While signing a new contract at Man City remains a genuine possibility, talks have made little progress in recent months and no breakthrough has been achieved.

That is why the upcoming meetings are viewed as so significant.

TEAMtalk can reveal Rodri is due to sit down with sporting director Hugo Viana and Maresca upon his return from World Cup duty – which will not be until August.

At that point all parties set to discuss the club’s sporting project, the manager’s plans for the squad and where the midfielder fits into City’s long-term vision.

The outcome of those discussions will determine whether negotiations over a new deal are revived or whether Rodri begins preparing for a potential departure next summer, when his current contract expires.

City remain hopeful they can convince one of the world’s finest midfielders to stay, but they are aware Real Madrid’s long-standing admiration means they cannot afford uncertainty to drag on indefinitely.

He wants Rodri to remain the cornerstone of Man City’s midfield as he begins his first campaign in charge, and that could yet mean allowing the player to see out the final year before leaving for nothing next year.

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