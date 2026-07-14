Leeds planning to make ‘first official offer’ for World Cup star TODAY

Leeds United are planning to make their first formal bid for Tarik Muharemovic on Tuesday, according to an Italian journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the chances of the Bosnia and Herzegovina central defender moving to Elland Road this summer.

It emerged on July 11 that Leeds were trying to sign Muharemovic from Sassuolo in the summer transfer window.

Sunderland and Bournemouth had already been in talks over the defender, but Leeds then joined the race.

On July 13, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, brought a major update on Leeds’ quest to sign Muharemovic.

Bailey reported that Leeds had held talks with Muharemovic’s camp last weekend.

Sources told us that Leeds were leading the race for Muharemovic, who played for Bosnia and Herzegovina at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

We understand that Daniel Farke’s side are ready to pay €40million (£34m, $45.5m) for the 23-year-old and meet Sassuolo’s demands. As part of the deal, his former side Juventus are owed a 50% sell-on.

Italian journalist Luca Cerchione has now claimed that Leeds are planning to make an official offer for the defender on Tuesday.

Cerchione posted on X at 8:50pm on July 13: “Leeds, at this moment, ahead of Sunderland and Bournemouth for Muharemovic.

“The first official offer is awaited for tomorrow.”

The journalist, who has almost 35,000 followers on X, also noted at 12:43pm on July 13: “Leeds and Bournemouth are also in on Muharemovic.

“All three English clubs meet the boy’s salary request – 3.5 million euros net – but none of the three, as of today, meets Sassuolo’s valuation of a hefty 45 million euros.”

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Leeds confident of Tarik Muharemovic deal – sources

Cerchione was among the first to break the news about Chelsea’s desire to sign Marco Palestra from Atalanta and was the first to report the London club’s interest in Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The journalist was also among the first Italian reporters to reveal that Manchester United will not sign Ederson Silva from Atalanta.

Given Cerchione’s recent track record, we should not be surprised if Leeds do make a bid for Muharemovic on Tuesday.

Encouragingly for Leeds, we understand that Muharemovic would be open to a move to Elland Road this summer.

Sources have told Bailey that talks between Leeds and Muharemovic’s agents last weekend were positive.

Despite Newcastle United, Sunderland and Bournemouth all holding talks with the 23-year-old’s camp, Leeds believe that they are in the best position to secure the deal.

Bailey has reported: “At this stage, a move to England – and Elland Road – is viewed as the most likely outcome.

“With Leeds willing to match Sassuolo’s valuation – in a move that would be the second largest in their history after the £35m paid to Hoffenheim for Georginio Rutter in January 2023 – and encouraged by discussions with the player, owners 49ers Enterprises believe they are well placed to win the race.”

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