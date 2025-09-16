£40m star ‘shocked’ Ratcliffe backed Amorim over brutal Man Utd axe – ‘playing with fire’

A top star that Ruben Amorim got rid of from Manchester United in the summer transfer window cannot believe that Sir Jim Ratcliffe let it happen, according to a report, as TEAMtalk analyses why it could come back to haunt the Red Devils just like Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit did.

Man Utd were very active in the summer transfer window, as co-owner Ratcliffe sanctioned the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon to enhance Amorim’s chances of guiding the Red Devils to a top-four finish in the Premier League table this season.

There were major departures, too, from Old Trafford in the summer, as Andre Onana, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Lindelof all left Man Utd.

Alejandro Garnacho also severed his ties with Man Utd in the summer, with the Argentina international winger joining Premier League rivals Chelsea in a £40million deal (€46m, $54.5m).

Garnacho fell out with Man Utd manager Amorim at the end of last season when he complained about not starting the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Amorim immediately decided that the winger was not going to be part of his plans, with Ratcliffe and the rest of the Man Utd hierarchy deciding to side with the Portuguese boss and offload him to Chelsea.

According to journalist Steve Bates in GiveMeSport, those close to Garnacho have said that the winger was ‘shocked’ that Man Utd sold him so quickly, with ‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Old Trafford’s management team’ siding with Amorim in the bitter feud.

‘While there’s support for Amorim instilling discipline and protecting the dressing room spirit, another view is that the United manager is playing with fire by offloading a hugely gifted young talent,’ adds the report. ‘Especially when Amorim’s own position isn’t exactly bulletproof.’

The 21-year-old had been on the books of Man Utd since 2020 and is a regular in the Argentina squad.

During his time at Man Utd, Garnacho scored 26 goals and gave 22 assists in 144 appearances.

Man Utd could regret Alejandro Garnacho sale

In the bitter feud between Garnacho and Amorim, the Man Utd bosses decided to back their manager.

It was commendable because no player is bigger than the club and the manager is the ultimate ‘boss’ on the sporting side of things.

However, Amorim may not be at Man Utd for much longer, as the team continue to struggle to get results and perform well.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd officials are not happy with Amorim’s public outbursts after defeats this season.

TEAMtalk understands that the Man Utd bosses were less than impressed when Amorim said that he will not change his philosophy after the defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend, declaring: “If they want it changed, you change the man.”

While Garnacho did not impress on his debut for Chelsea, he is only 21 years of age and has a bright future ahead of him.

The Argentine starred on many occasions during his time at Man Utd, and it is very likely that he will have a longer future at Chelsea than Amorim at Old Trafford.

Man Utd backing Amorim over Garnacho is also a reminder of how the Red Devils sided with Erik ten Hag when he had a fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo fell out with Ten Hag in the 2022/23 campaign, with the Man Utd legend having his contract torn up in November 2022 after going public in an interview with media personality Piers Morgan.

Ten Hag was sacked as the Man Utd manager in October 2024 and recently lost his role as the Bayer Leverkusen boss after just two Bundesliga games.

Ronaldo is still going strong as ever, and even at the age of 40, he remains a goal machine, for both Portugal and his Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Man Utd have failed to replace Ronaldo with a top goalscorer since his exit, with the jury out on Sesko after a disappointing start to the new season.

