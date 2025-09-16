Everton and Newcastle United are sending scouts to watch one of Europe’s most exciting youngsters, Dan Fitzgerald, play for Atletico Madrid against Liverpool in the UEFA Youth League, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Atletico’s rising star is poised to make a big impression this season after joining the Spanish giants from Elche over the summer, when Diego Simeone’s side triggered his £150,000 release clause.

Fitzgerald, a dual England and Spain national, is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in European football, and he has quickly caught the attention of top clubs and international scouts.

The versatile midfielder, known for his composure, vision, and technical ability, has already been earmarked as a future star for the England national team.

TEAMtalk sources confirm that England’s youth setup will have representatives in the stands, closely monitoring his performance against a formidable Liverpool under-19s side.

Fitzgerald’s dual nationality adds an intriguing dimension, as Spain could also vie for his international allegiance in the future.

Premier League clubs are also circling, and we understand that Everton and Newcastle are sending scouts to Wednesday’s match to assess the teenager’s potential…

Everton, Newcastle scouts to assess exciting Atletico Madrid star

Everton and Newcastle have a history of investing in young talent, and Fitzgerald’s blend of physicality and flair makes him an attractive prospect.

His rapid rise since joining Atletico’s academy underscores his ability to adapt and thrive in high-pressure environments, a trait that has scouts buzzing.

Atletico’s decision to sign Fitzgerald for a modest £150,000 – a story that TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on June 25 – now looks like a masterstroke, with his value likely to skyrocket if he continues his upward trajectory.

Wednesday’s clash offers the perfect stage for the youngster to showcase his talents against elite competition in his age bracket. As the football world watches, Fitzgerald has the chance to cement his reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.

For Atletico, holding onto their gem amidst growing interest will be a challenge, but for now, all eyes are on the teenager to deliver a performance that matches the hype.

